Women face Pikeville in MSC Championships, men face Georgetown

The Phoenix head into the conference tournament as the No. 4 seed, posting an 18-10 overall record, 8-6 in league play. All six of Cumberland’s losses have come to the top three teams in the Mid-South – Shawnee State, Campbellsville University and Lindsey Wilson – all teams ranked in the Top 10 nationally.

The Phoenix defeated Pikeville in both meetings this season – 57-50 Jan. 11 in Pikeville and 59-37 Feb. 10 in Lebanon.

Ant’Treasia Patton scored five of her 17 points in the final two minutes and Janisha Lindsey registered her best all-around game of the year with 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists, as Cumberland jumped out to an early lead and held off Pikeville, 57-50, in January.

The Phoenix scored the first 14 points of the contest and CU led 20-9 at the end of one period. Lindsey’s old-fashioned 3-point play and a half-court heave just before the halftime buzzer put the Phoenix ahead, 32-21, at intermission.

Pikeville put together a 19-8 spurt in the third quarter, helped by Cumberland scoring just five points during a six-minute stretch, pulling the Bears within three, but that was as close as the home team would get.

In February Kyra Tucker netted 15 points and Patton added 10 points and eight rebounds, as Cumberland used an 18-5 run in the third quarter to pull away for a 59-37 victory in Lebanon.

The Phoenix trailed 18-16 midway through the second period but outscored the Bears, 41-21, over the final 25 minutes of the contest, holding Pikeville to a season-low for points as well as 29 percent shooting and 5-of-19 from 3-point range.

Cumberland owns a 7-7 record all-time in the Mid-South Conference Championships, winning the tournament in 1999 and 2013. The Phoenix have lost three straight overall in the tourney, losing to Lindsey Wilson each of the last two seasons in the quarterfinals.

Men face Georgetown

Cumberland men’s basketball takes on Georgetown College on Friday at 1 p.m. CST in the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference Championships at the East Kentucky Expo Center in Pikeville, Ky., as announced by the league office over the weekend.

The Phoenix enters the tournament as the No. 7 seed with an 11-17 overall record, 4-10 in the Mid-South Conference. Cumberland has eight conference losses by a combined 45 points, six of those to ranked opponents, but CU won a tiebreaker for the No. 7 seed with Shawnee State by virtue of defeating the University of Pikeville, the league regular season champion. The Phoenix have posted a 5-9 record this season versus ranked teams.

Cumberland lost both meetings this year to Georgetown, including 82-75 Jan. 25 at Georgetown and 76-67 this past Saturday in Lebanon.

Ty Sean Powell posted 17 points and nine rebounds, Diondrey Holt, Jr, added 18 points on a tough-shooting night and Cumberland pulled within two with two minutes to play, but fifth-ranked Georgetown made enough plays to post an 82-75 victory in January.

The Phoenix trailed 75-73 with 1:59 remaining in the contest and had the ball out of bounds underneath the basket. Holt, Jr., tried an alley-oop to Powell that was intercepted by Georgetown’s Troy Steward, who trailed the play down the floor and nailed a 3-pointer on the other end, a huge five-point swing.

Shadell Millinghaus then outhustled Cumberland for a loose ball near midcourt and turned that into an easy layup for a seven-point Tigers lead, all but sealing the win for the home team.

Holt, Jr. netted a season-high 32 points and Ty Sean Powell added 20, but 11th-ranked Georgetown College overcame a six-point halftime deficit and held off Cumberland, 76-67, this past Saturday.

The Phoenix used a 16-1 run over the last four-and-a-half minutes of the first half to take a 37-31 lead at intermission. Cumberland increased the lead to 10 with baskets from Holt., Jr., and Andrew Rogan to start the second period, but a quick 8-2 spurt pulled the Tigers within 43-39 just over four minutes into the half.

The Phoenix answered back with three consecutive baskets from Powell, increasing the advantage to 10 again, but Georgetown put together a 15-1 run over the next four minutes to take the lead for good. Cumberland tied the game three times in the final six minutes of the contest, but Millinghaus drilled a triple from the left corner with just under two minutes to play.

Millinghaus and Quan Poindexter each had layups for the Tigers and Georgetown made 3-of-4 free throws in the final minute to take the win.

Cumberland owns a 3-7 record all-time in the Mid-South Conference Championships, losing all three contests since re-joining the league. The last victory in the conference tournament for the Phoenix was in 2002 over Campbellsville University.