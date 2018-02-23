Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball Blue wins Pee Wee championship Staff Reports • Today at 4:20 PM The Blue edged the Gray 10-9 Thursday night in the Pee Wee championship game of the Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball League at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center. Kayden Young led the Blue with eight points while Peyton Brown had the other two. Kendrick Lewis led the Gray with three points while Bax Hill, Eli Spurlock and Gabriel Wynne each tallied two. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.