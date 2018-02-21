Lebanon city league results

TUESDAY

PEE WEE

Blue 15, Orange 9

Peyton Brown tallied 12 points for the Blue while Alex Barker, Maverick Jones and Carson Mayer each managed a free throw.

Tyler Brownlee finished with four points for the Orange while Cami Dockins and Harper Haskins each had two and Jase Atwood a free throw.

Gray 13, Light Blue 6

Kendrick Lewis led the Gray with five points while Gabriel Wynne finished with four and Eli Spurlock and Ronaldo White two each.

Zion Clemmons collected four points and Luke Hayes two for the Light Blue.

MONDAY

PEE WEE

Gray 11, Red 7

Eli Spurlock scored four points for the Gray while Zavien Dye, Ronaldo White and Gabriel Wynne each tallied two and Bax Hill a free throw.

Jadan Fugate finished with three points for the Red while Niken Walker and Peyton Webb each tallied two.

Orange 14, Black 4

Jase Atwood, Harper Haskins and Cannan Rozell each finished with four points and Tyler Brownlee two for the Orange.

Taylor Moses and Carter Mull each tallied two for the Black.

SATURDAY

PEE WEE

Blue 11, Gold 6

Peyton Brown’s eight points led the Blue while Bryley Bowers tallied two and Jaden Warmath a free throw.

Mason Seaborn scored all six points for the Gold.

Light Blue 24, Green 12

Romel Anderson tallied 10 points to lead the Light Blue while Zion Clemmons added eight, Carson Thomas four and Gavin Whiteman two.

Amirah Chrisman scored six for the Green while Haidyn Evert, Tyga Gonzalez and Trey Patino each pitched in a pair.

11 BOYS

Green 23, Gray 12

Luke Robertson racked up 10 points for the Green while Nicolas Cason added eight, Bryson Underwood three and Seth Meyers two.

Greer Davis dropped in nine points for the Gray while Charles Brady threw in three.