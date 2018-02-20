Purple Tigers go 3-1 in first 8-AA tournament, finish third

The Purple Tigers were the No. 7 seed out of eight entering the tournament. They’ll take a 15-17 mark and No. 3 seed to Grundy County at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Region 4-AA opener with the winner returning to Eblen Center for the semifinals Tuesday night.

“We had to play in the hardest bracket, too,” Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw said. “All five our our district wins were in the other bracket.

“I was very pleased with how we played in the tournament, how our kids responded.”

Watertown led 13-8 following the first quarter, 30-18 at halftime and 46-37 through three periods.

Preston Tomlinson totaled 14 of his 22 points in the second half to pace the Purple Tigers while Heath Price scored 16, Austin Lasater eight, Jared Tomson seven, Griffin Creswell six and Brandon Allison four.

“Everything was spread out tonight, which was our objective,” Bradshaw said. “We only took seven threes all night. Our objective was to attack them in the paint.”

Shamar King tallied 18 points and Jaylen Stepardson and Isaac Dick 10 apiece for the Owls, who fell to 14-18 and will travel to Cumberland County on Saturday.