Watertown takes on Smith County for 8-AA third place

But midnight hasn’t sounded on the 13-18 Purple Tigers yet, who will face 13-18 Smith County for third place at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will travel to District 7 runner-up Grundy County while the winner goes to District 7 champion Cumberland County in Region 4-AA opening-round action at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Preston Tomlinson poured in 15 points for the Purple Tigers while Heath Price produced nine points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Jared Tomson added eight points, Austin Lasater four and Griffin Creswell and Elijah Williams two each.

Livingston led 15-12 following the first quarter, 31-19 at halftime and 42-27 through three periods as the Wildcats advanced to the championship game against Upperman with a 21-8 mark.