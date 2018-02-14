Tigerettes taken out of 8-AA tourney

The Lady Tigers scored the game’s first 14 points and were ahead 21-1 early in the second quarter.

But Watertown, with only one senior, didn’t quit as the Tigerettes played their Sparta Pike rivals evenly the rest of the way, going down swinging in the finale of a 5-24 season, their first in Class AA.

DeKalb County advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal round with an 11-16 mark.

Lydia Brown bagged a pair of first-quarter three-pointers and four more in the third period, sinking six triples for her 18 points to lead the Lady Tigers.

Saranda Woodson led Watertown with 10 points while Brittni Allison scored all six of her tallies in the second half. Ashlea Dickens finished with five while Emma Edwards added four, McKenna George three and Brenna Luttrell, the lone senior, two free throws.

While the Tigerettes look ahead to spring practice, summer camps and next season, Watertown’s boys, coming off a first-round win over DeKalb County on Tuesday, will return to Eblen Center on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff against Macon County. The winner will advance to Saturday’s semifinal round and the Region 4-AA tournament.

Devilettes reach 9-AAA semis, regional; first 20-win season in 10 years

HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon erased a first-quarter deficit and pulled away from Gallatin in the fourth quarter of a 53-36 win in the District 9-AAA tournament opening round Wednesday night.

The Lady Wave led 12-11 following the first quarter before Lebanon moved in front 22-18 by halftime and 35-28 through three periods as the Devilettes climbed to 20-10 for the season. It’s LHS’ first 20-win season since the 2008 sectional team featured junior Icelyn Elie, now an assistant coach.

More importantly to the here and now, the Devilettes bought three more games, starting with Saturday’s 4 p.m. semifinal against the winner of Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. contest between Mt. Juliet and host Hendersonville. The finals and consolation will be Monday night and the Region 5-AAA opener Feb. 23.

Jakeshia James led Lebanon with 14 points and 13 rebounds while Allissa Mulaski sank four three-pointers on her way to 13. Lindsey Freeman finished with 10 points while Addie Grace Porter pitched in with five, Aaryn Grace Lester four, Maleigha Oldham three and Christaney Brookshire and Akiraona Steverson two each.

Jo’Neca Talley tossed in two three-pointers to lead the Lady Wave with 14 points.

Also Thursday, Wilson Central will take on Station Camp at 8 p.m. with the winner catching top-seed Beech at 7 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals. Beech won the tournament opener 57-42 over Portland in Wednesday’s first game.

Friendship falls to loaded Webb 71-56

BELL BUCKLE — Friendship Christian’s boys ran into a Bell Buckle Webb team poised to make a run for the next few seasons, falling 71-56 in the opening round of the Middle Region tournament Wednesday night.

Webb led 12-8 following the first quarter, 29-15 at halftime and 53-36 through three as the Feet marched into the semifinals on their floor with a 21-6 record.

Friendship’s season is finished at 19-13.

Keon Johnson, Webb’s 6-foot-5 sophomore guard, led the Feet with 30 points, including three 3-pointers and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Freshman point guard Jordan Jenkins sank a pair of triples on his way to 17 while 6-=7 post Wesley Harris had 12.

Joe Greenwood scored 16 to lead the Commanders in his Friendship finale. Jake Blair notched nine points while Dorian Champion added eight. Bryce Miller hit a pair of threes and a free throw as he and senior Hanley Sobieszczyk each supplied seven points while Ashton Young finished with five and Coulson Porter and Andrew Mathis two apiece.