Lebanon city league results

TUESDAY

11 BOYS

Gold 28, Black 19

Joey Thomas tossed in 10 points for the Gold while Jayden Carpenter knocked down nine, Jackson Polster four and Abe Goolsby, Damrcus Thompson and Elijah Shreeve two each.

Jordan Evert’s 11 points led the Black while Jacob Smart finished with four and Seaton Hapner and Brendon Sokol two each.

Gray 18, Red 17

Greer Davis and Wyatt Jones each scored seven points for the Gray while Ayden Moore threw in three and Cameron Aulds two.

Ethan Mills scored seven for the Red while Joshua McGuire finished with five, Josh Sawyer three and Michael Demps two.

MONDAY

9-10 BOYS

Orange 19, Blue 9

Evyn Underwood knocked down nine points to pace the Orange while Parker Triplett finished with four and Caleb Pettross, James Waters and William Wright each tossed in two.

Austin Lindquist threw in three points for the Blue while Devon Brown, Jackson Goad and Cameron Morgan each tossed in two.

Red 25, Black 12

JaMichael Mitchell and Dylan Poole each tossed in 10 points for the Red while Jayden Cook threw in three and Austin Crowder and Landon Harper had a free throw apiece.

Jordan Kelly scored six points for the Black while Cayden Brown finished with four and Kyler Moheit two.

11 BOYS

Blue 30, Black 15

Anthony Crowell tallied 10 points for the Blue while Jacob Blankenship notched nine, Dylan Jones six, Thomas Curley three and Nathan Perry two.

Jordan Evert led the Black with eight points while Connor Glover finished with four, Brendon Sokol two and Jacob Smart a free throw.

SATURDAY

8-9 COED

Purple 15, Burnt Orange 5

Amelia Parker put in eight points for the Purple while Barrett Rozell threw in three and Jack Nolan and Donovan Pickett two apiece.

Luke Stafford and Callie Drennon each tossed in two points and Zion Seay a free throw for the Burnt Orange.

Black 15, Blue 14

Damian Nieves scored seven points for the Black while Ty Duckwiler and Hunter Grissim each finished with four.

Samuel Robertson scored six points for the Blue while Xavier Neuble threw in three, Kaden Goodloe two and Jack Anderson and Marley Grace Majors a free throw each.

PEE WEE

Light Blue 21, Green 9

Zion Clemmons tossed in 10 points for the Light Blue while Luke Hayes had six, Romel Anderson three and Carson Thomas two.

Amirah Chrisman finished with four points for the Green while Tyga Gonzalez and Trey Patino each tossed in two and Kloe Kamm a free throw.

Orange 14, Red 7

Jase Atwood tossed in 10 points for the Orange while Tyler Brownlee finished with four.

Peyton Webb fired in four points for the Red while Bryson Camperlino tallied two and Jaden Fugate a free throw.

Gray 20, Black 7

Eli Spurlock scored eight points for the Gray while Kendrick Lewis supplied six, Trentan Haynes three, Ronaldo White two and Gabriel Ramkissoon a free throw.

Easton Thompson finished with four points for the Black while Micah Logue tallied two and Carter Mull a free throw.