FCS girls fall short in district final

Abby Whitworth scored half of her 14 points in the first quarter as the Lady Cougars took a 21-9 lead. Goodpasture was up 38-21 at halftime and 51-32 going into the fourth as Friendship, the No. 2 seed behind Goodpasture going into the tournament, finished second with a 24-7 record while the home team improved to 27-2.

Both teams advanced to the Middle Region tournament and will play home games at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Christ Presbyterian will visit the Bay Family Sportsplex for an elimination game with Friendship with the winner guaranteed three more games, starting with the semifinals at Bell Buckle Webb later this week.

Lauren King added 11 points and Kayla Floyd 10 for Goodpasture.

Ashlyn Pittman popped in a pair of three-pointers to lead the Lady Commanders with 17 points while Autumn Groves threw in 13, Sydney McCormick and Hailey Pittman six each, Rachel Pippin five and Hannah Alexander a three.

Friendship boys fall in overtime

MADISON — Friendship Christian’s boys couldn’t hold on to a double-figure second-half lead Saturday as Donelson Christian caught the Commanders and passed them in overtime for a 66-62 win in the Middle Region District 2-A consolation contest at Goodpasture.

The Commanders led 40-29 going into the fourth quarter. But DCA rallied with a putback by big man Blake Johnson with two seconds left forcing four free minutes of basketball at 54-54.

A three-pointer by Ben Singer put DCA ahead in overtime before Coulson Porter’s only points of the game swung the advantage briefly back to Friendship 58-57 with 1:30 left. Singer scored on a one-hander with 1:14 left to put the Wildcats back in front 59-58. Donelson Christian dropped in 7 of 8 free throws in overtime while the Commanders connected on just 6 of 11.

Both teams will play in Middle Region tournament play on the road at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Commanders will carry a 19-12 record to Bell Buckle to take on District 1 champion Webb, which will also play host to the remainder of the tournament following the quarterfinal satellite game.

DCA drew first blood in Saturday’s game, building a 15-12 first-quarter lead as Singer, who led the Wildcats with 16, scored eight, sinking 4 of 5 free throws.

The Commanders caught their rivals in the second quarter 24-24 on a layup by Ashton Young 36 seconds before halftime. Jake Blair, who fueled the rally with nine of his 21 points during the period, capped the stanza with a go-ahead free throw (he was 4-of-6 from the line during the quarter) with two tics Blake Johnson tossed in 10 as the Wildcats, who will travel to Christ Presbyterian on Wednesday, climbed to 17-7.

Blair bagged a pair of three-pointers to lead Friendship with 21 points while Dorian Champion stepped up with 14, Young 12 and Joe Greenwood seven. Andrew Mathis, a sophomore who transferred from DCA, finished with four in his FCS debut after sitting out a calendar year. Porter and Malachi Frewin each finished with two. Big man Hanley Sobieszczyk missed the tournament with an ankle injury, coach Ben Johnson said.

District 9-AAA tournament

The District 9-AAA tournament will tip off Wednesday and Thursday with first-round girls’ games, followed by all four boys’ games Friday - all at Hendersonville.

No. 2-seed Lebanon, armed with 19 wins for the first time in 10 years, will take on No. 7 Gallatin at 8 p.m. Wednesday. No. 3 Mt. Juliet will battle host Hendersonville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by No. 4 Wilson Central against Station Camp at 8.

In Friday boys’ action, No. 3 Lebanon will battle Beech at 5:30 p.m., followed by No. 1 Mt. Juliet against Portland at 7 and No. 5 Wilson Central against the host Commandos at 8:30.

All winners will play in semifinal action Saturday. The girls’ consolation and championship games will be Monday night and the boys following 24 hours later. First-round winners will advance to the Region 5-AAA tournament at Northeast.

District 8-AA tournament

Watertown will experience the District 8-AA tournament, which uses a different format from that used by other districts in Wilson County, for the first time with all games played at Tennessee Tech’s Eblen Center in Cookeville.

The Purple Tigers are seeded No. 7 and will face No. 6 DeKalb County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The same matchup will be on tap on the girls’ side at 6 p.m. Wednesday as No. 8 Watertown takes on No. 5 DeKalb.

The boys’ winner will meet No. 3 Macon County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with that victor taking on No. 21 Livingston Academy at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals. The final and consolation games will be held next Tuesday.

The girls’ winner will advance to a 6 p.m. game Friday against No.4 Cannon County, with No. 1 Upperman waiting in Saturday’s 6 p.m. semifinals. The girls’ final and consolation will be next Monday.

All semifinal teams will play in the Region 4-AA tournament.