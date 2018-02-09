Lebanon city league results

8-9 COED

Blue 16, Purple 5

Marley Graces Majors scored six points for the Blue while Kaden Goodloe and Samuel Robertson each finished with four and Xavier Neuble two.

Donovan Pickett put in two points and Cody Carson, Jack Nolan and Barrett Rozell a free throw each for the Purple.

Black 11, Burnt Orange 9

Damian Nieves finished with four points for the Black while Ty Duckwiler, Braydon Hayes and Levi Wood each tossed in two and Owen Dever a free throw.

Zion Seay finished with five points and Avery Davis and Luke Stafford two each for the Burnt Orange.

11-BOYS

Gold 35, Red 24

Jayden Carpenter collected eight points for the Gold while Abe Goolsby, Jackson Polster and Joey Thomas each scored six; Tucker Smith five and Avry Corley and Damrcus Thompson two apiece.

Joshua McGuire scored 16 points for the Red while Josh Sawyer supplied six and Troy Dill a free throw.