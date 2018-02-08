logo

Phoenix men hang on for 79-78 win

Staff Reports • Feb 8, 2018 at 10:48 PM

Andrew Rogan’s free throw with 25.6 seconds remaining helped Cumberland overcome a late comeback effort by Shawnee State securing a 79-78 victory for the Phoenix on Thursday at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

Shawnee State erased an 11 point deficit in the final three minutes to tie the game but Jayllen Carters technical foul after a 3-pointer gave Cumberland the lead after Diondrey Holt, Jr., knocked down both free throws.

Cumberland put together a 14-3 run in the first seven minutes of the second half to take a 47-44 lead with six points by Holt, Jr., and four apiece by Ty Sean Powell and Andrew Rogan.

Two free throws and a three point play by Justin Johnson kept the Bears within one, 52-51 at the 10:02 mark. Four points in a row by Blake Johnson, his first of the game tacked onto Cumberland’s advantage, 56-52.

Shawnee State scored six of their next nine points off of free throws and five points by Carter cut the Bears deficit to six, 70-64. Seven unanswered points by SSU helped them regain the advantage but a basket by Rhyan Townes helped Cumberland jump ahead, 74-73.

A foul on Tamal Watkins with 1:15 remaining was followed by two good free throws by Holt, Jr., to keep CU on top, 76-75. Carter netted a 3-pointer just 10 seconds after to give the Bears a two point advantage.

Holt, Jr., made two more free throws after a foul on Carter to tie the game at 78. With 25 seconds remaining Rogan made a final free throw for the Phoenix to secure a 79-78 victory.

Ty Sean Powell paced the Phoenix with a double-double, recording a career-best 21 points and 11 rebounds. Holt, Jr., added 17 points and six boards on the night.

Carter finished the game with 24 points, shooting 5-for-7 from behind the arc and Moore tacked on 16 points and 10 caroms.

A basket by Walker put the Phoenix on the board and a 9-2 run for Cumberland with a 3-pointer by Holt, Jr., pulled CU ahead, 13-6 at the 14:07 mark. Five points in a row by Carter ended the streak and cut the deficit to two.

Two points by Rogan and Pierce helped Cumberland jump ahead, 17-13 but Shawnee State quickly responded with six consecutive points to knot the score at 17. A jumper by Holt, Jr., was followed by three free throws by Gavin Brown to help the Bears take their first lead of the game, 20-19 with 7:53 remaining in the first half.

Over the next three minutes the score was tied on three separate occasions, before a 9-2 run for SSU sent them ahead, 35-28 with 2:02 left. Six points came from Shawnee State’s Matt Rhodes hitting two triples during the run.

Cumberland tacked on four more points, heading into the half trailing by eight, 38-30. The Phoenix shot 40 percent from the field in the first half and committed just three turnovers.

Cumberland will return to playSaturday against the University of Pikeville at 4 p.m.

Recommended for You