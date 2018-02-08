FCS’ Pittman named Division II-A Miss Basketball finalist

A statewide committee of sports writers selected the winners based on regular-season performance. Academics and character were also taken into consideration, TSSAA said in a release. Coaches and media members nominated the finalists.

The other two finalists are Casey Collier of Knoxville Webb and Ashton Hulme of University School of Jackson. The winners will be announced at 7 p.m. March 7 on the Murphy Center floor at Middle Tennessee State in Murfreesboro.

Pittman, who set a school record with 50 points in a game in December, is Friendship’s first-ever Miss Basketball finalist.