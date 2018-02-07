Devilettes lose in first Haile final since ’78

Terri Reynolds led Baird with eight points while Madison Jennings and Julia Manus each threw in three, Meioshe Mason two and Finley Tomlin and Sani Scott a free throw each.

Baird reached the final with a 40-30 semifinal win over Westmoreland on Jan. 27 behind 21 points from Reynolds and six points and eight blocks from Mason, both of whom were named to the all-tournament team. Asia Barr finished with five points, Tomlin three, Scott and Jennings two each and Manus a free throw.

“I am very proud of the hard work the Walter J. Baird Devilettes has put in this season,” said coach Adrienne Daniels, whose team bounced back from the Upperman loss to beat rival Winfree Bryant 35-17 in the Jan. 30 season finale to finish 17-3 after winning just three games last season.

Daniels also noted Baird’s sixth-grade team went undefeated and won the Wilson County championship.

“Our basketball program is going to miss three eighth-graders and we are looking forward to the talent coming to us from (undefeated Blue League champion) Sam Houston and Coles Ferry.”