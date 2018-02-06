Greenwood’s 24 powers Friendship to semifinals

The Bears, coming off a one-point win on the same floor last Friday, scored the first four points. But Friendship fought back and led 11-8 at the first-quarter break. The Commanders were up 22-19 at halftime and 47-34 going into the fourth as they advanced to three more games with a 19-10 record, starting with a semifinal game at 8 p.m. Friday at top-seed Goodpasture.

Senior guard Joe Greenwood led the way with 24 points, including 18 in the second half and 10 in the third quarter. He hit two three-pointers and 10 of 13 free throws. He was 9-of-11 from the line in the second half.

Ashton Young tossed in 12 points for Friendship. Bryce Miller bagged a pair of threes and two free throws as he and Jake Blair each added eight points while Coulson Porter scored seven, Dorian Champion five and Hunter Eastland and Malachi Frewin two apiece.

Stone Norton nailed a pair of threes in leading Davidson with 17 points as the Bears wrapped up a 13-10 season.

After Friday, Friendship will either play in the 5 p.m. consolation contest or the 8 p.m. championship game Saturday. Friday’s winner will play host to a Middle Region tournament game next week while the loser goes on the road. Bell Buckle Webb will play host to the region semifinal and finals.

Birthday boy Jackson leads Lebanon with 18 on his 18th

HENDERSONVILLE — Eddie Jackson scored 18 points on his 18th birthday Tuesday night to help lead Lebanon to a 74-53 win at Beech as the Blue Devils clinched the No. 3 seed in the upcoming District 9-AAA tournament.

While Jackson was producing inside, Noah Mulaski was sinking three 3-pointers from outside on his way to 16. Zion Logue added 11 and Malcolm Logue 10 as Lebanon moved to 19-7 for the season and 9-4 in the district with a season-ending trip to Portland on tap for Friday night.

Jeremiah Hastings, who became a big brother to twins Jonah and Jericho earlier Tuesday, scored seven points while Gaven Reasonover supplied six, Ethan Njezic four and Edmund Stewart two.

Jayson Brown knocked down 19 to lead Beech.

Lebanon led 15-9 following the first quarter, 36-19 at halftime and 50-35 through three periods.

After the finale at Portland, Lebanon will play in the district tournament at Hendersonville on Feb. 16 against a team to be determined.

Czeskleba leads Central’s fourth-quarter charge

PORTLAND — Wilson Central snapped at third-quarter tie Tuesday night and defeated Portland 49-43.

Naz Czeskleba scored half of his 14 points during the final eight minutes as the Wildcats turned a 33-33 tie into a 12-14 record for the season and 6-7 in District 9-AAA.

Central led 11-6 following the first quarter and 22-1 at halftime before Portland roared back during the third.

Czeskleba sank two three-pointers on his way to 14 points while Kito Aruh added 11, Gavin Johnson nine, Kene Aruh eight, Kyzick Schweppe five and Daniel Jackson two.

Austin Hickes’ 12 points paced the Panthers, who will play host to Lebanon on Friday night while the Wildcats travel to Mt. Juliet in the regular-season finale for the district.

Purple Tigers close regular season with road win

WOODBURY — Three Purple Tigers scored in double figures Tuesday night as Watertown closed its regular season with a 59-45 win at Cannon County.

Preston Tomlinson tossed in 20 points for the Purple Tigers while Austin Lasater finished with 14, including a pair of three-pointers, and Heath Price 13. Jared Tomson finished with five points, six assists and three steals while Brandon Allison added a three and Aidan Usher and Cameron Grooms two apiece.

Following a 14-14 first period, the Purple Tigers dominated the second 15-6 for a 29-20 halftime lead. It was 41-33 going into the fourth as Watertown moved to 11-17 for the season and 5-8 in District 8-AA.

Watertown will next play in the district tournament at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.

Golden Bears take 20th triumph

MT. JULIET — Isaac Stephens’ 18 points helped power Mt. Juliet to a 52-46 win over Station Camp on Tuesday night.

The Golden Bears led 12-7 following the first quarter, 28-16 at halftime and 41-32 through three periods as they improved to 20-6 for the season and maintained at least a share of the District 9-AAA lead at 10-3 with one game left - a home contest Friday night against Wilson Central.

Gavin Wilson sank four first-half three-pointers on his way to 13 while Jordan Lockridge added 11 for Mt. Juliet. J.C.Crawford finished with four and Will Pruitt, Gage Wells and Bryan Aiken two apiece.

Kanon Blankenship led three Bison in double figures with 11 points. Matt Mathiondis dropped in a pair of threes as he and Johnathan Gillard Jr. each tossed in 10 as Station Camp slipped to 13-13, 5-8.

Saints run into Goodpasture’s season-ending roadblock

MADISON — Mt. Juliet Christian was no match for top-seed Goodpasture as the host Cougars crushed the Saints 58-27 in the Middle Region District 2-A tournament quarterfinals Tuesday night.

Goodpasture led 16-6 following the first quarter, 30-14 at halftime and 49-16 through three periods as the Cougars climbed to 25-1 going into Friday’s 8 p.m. semifinal against visiting Friendship Christian.

Mt. Juliet Christian’s season is over at 11-16.

Tripp McEachern tossed in two three-pointers on his way to 18 points for Goodpasture.

Gavin Forsha finished with eight for the Saints while Trent Graves and Logan Collier each collected five, Jacob Hall four, Caylor Bates three and David Hylick two.