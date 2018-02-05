MJCA boys overtake Eagles in fourth quarter

The Eagles led 22-16 following the first quarter, 38-33 at halftime and 51-46 through three periods before the Saints went on an 18-11 fourth-period surge to sneak into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal at top-seeded Goodpasture with an 11-15 record.

Jacob Hall hit three 3-pointers to pace the Saints with 15 points while Trent Graves drained four triples on his way to 14. Gavin Forsha fired in 12 while Caylor Bates bagged three treys on his way to 11. Dwayne Ewers added eight points and Logan Collier four.

Mt. Juliet Christian had to overcome a 31-point night by Nashville Christian’s Niles Smith, who sank three triples, as did Morgan Anderson, who finished with 14.

Lady Saints open tournament with triumph

MT. JULIET — Division II tournaments tipped off Monday and Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls won to play another day with a 34-19 win over visiting Hendersonville Christian in the Middle Region District 2-A tournament.

The Lady Saints led 8-2 following the first quarter, 12-10 at halftime and 23-14 through three periods as they advanced to Tuesday’s 6 p.m. quarterfinal game at top-seed Goodpasture.

Amelia Lyons knocked down 19 points to lead the Lady Saints while Marcella Gallione and Sam Stilts each finished with four, Caroline Hibbett three and Caitlyn Smith and Abigail Easton two apiece.

No one scored in double figures for Hendersonville Christian.

While Mt. Juliet Christian is playing at Goodpasture, Friendship Christian will open its tournament trail Tuesday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex as Davidson Academy visits for a 6 p.m. double header. The Lady Commanders are seeded second while the Commanders are No. 4. Tonight’s winners will advance to semifinal action Thursday (girls) and Friday (boys) at Goodpasture. The consolation and finals will be played Saturday. Tonight’s winners will advance to the Middle Region tournament.

Tomlinson’s 29, Lasater’s 1,000th fuel Tiger triumph

WATERTOWN — A red-hot start powered Watertown’s boys to a 67-50 win over Smith County on Monday night in a game which included Austin Lasater’s 1,000th career point.

The Purple Tigers led 23-10 following the first quarter, 33-21 at halftime and 54-33 through three periods.

Preston Tomlinson totaled 29 points and Lasater 14 as each hit a pair of three-pointers. Jared Tomson tossed in 10 while Heath Price added eight and Aidan Usher, Griffin Creswell and Elijah Williams each added two.

Watertown is scheduled to travel to Cannon County on Tuesday night.

Tigerettes suffer overtime loss to Smith County

WATERTOWN — Smith County’s girls rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime and edged Watertown 45-44 Monday night.

The Tigerettes led 9-6 following the first quarter, 24-19 at halftime and 30-26 through three periods before Smith County outscored Watertown 10-6 in the fourth to force free basketball at 36-36.

McKenna George tossed in two three-pointers to lead Watertown with 15 points and three steals while Emma Edwards added 10 points. Ashlea Dickens dropped in two triples on her way to eight while Brenna Luttrell finished with five points and four assists. Saranda Woodson scored four points and Brittni Allison two.

Watertown is scheduled to travel to Woodbury on Tuesday night to take on Cannon County.