Blue Devils oust Central from tournament

The Blue Devils will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against either Hendersonville or Station Camp.

Lebanon led 23-12 following the first quarter and 45-12 at halftime.

Isaac Johnson scored 16 points for Lebanon while Toney Conn added 11, all in the first half and nine in the opening quarter, and Alex Fite and Jamar Kynard 10 each. Hunter Scurlock notched nine points, Grayson Brackman and Will Seats four apiece, Ty Bailey two and Shack Johnson a free throw.

Zach Markus finished with five points for Central while Elijah Cartwright and Alex Cain each collected four, Andrew Altman a three-pointer and Drew Fraley two.