Devilettes turn back Lady Wave

The Devilettes led 13-10 following the first quarter.

But Gallatin made a charge in the second period, going up 18-17 on LaMonica Mintlow’s foul-line jumper with 2:05 left. The Lady Wave opened a three-point lead before Anne Marie Heidebreicht beat the halftime buzzer with a pullup jumper to draw the Devilettes within 20-19.

Allissa Mulaski and Lindsey Freeman led a Lebanon third-quarter charge as they scored all 13 Devilette points to put the home team back in front 32-25.

The Devilettes dropped in just half of their 24 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter. But that was enough to maintain the lead as they improved to 18-9 for the season and 10-2 in District 9-AAA.

Mulaski came off the bench to score all 11 of her points in the second half, sinking all six of her free throws. Freeman finished with 10, eight of which came after halftime. Hendebreicht had eight while Aaryn Grace Lester and Christaney Brookshire each flipped in five, Addie Grace Porter four and Akiraona Steverson two.

Mintlow scored eight of her 12 in the second quarter for Gallatin while Ja’Neca Talley tossed in nine of her 11 in the second half, including seven in the fourth period, as the Lady Wave fell to 9-14, 1-11.

Lebanon will travel to Beech at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Devilettes trail the Lady Buccaneers by a game at the top of the district standings. An LHS win would results in a split of the season series.

Maki’s 23 leads Lady ‘Cats to road win

GALLATIN — Senior Julia Maki stepped up with 23 points Friday night to lead Wilson Central past Station Camp 59-50.

Maki’s total included four three-pointers, three of which came during the third quarter as the Lady Wildcats turned a 32-24 halftime lead into a 48-38 margin as they improved to 15-10 for the season and pulled even at 6-6 in District 9-AAA.

The Lady Wildcats led 16-15 following the first quarter.

Sophomore Nicole Brill sank 7 of 9 free throws on her way to 17 points for Central while freshman Sydnee Richetto racked up 10 on two triples and 4-of-4 from the foul line. Bailey Kaposy canned a three while Kathryn Bean, Jasmin Angel and Taylor Tucker each tossed in two.

Jane Deason sank six triples to lead the Lady Bison with 24 points as Station Camp slipped to 12-12, 6-6. The teams split the season series.

Wilson Central will travel to Portland at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tigerettes topped by Livingston

WATERTOWN — Livingston Academy gradually pulled away to a 45-27 triumph over Watertown on Friday night.

The Lady Wildcats led 7-5 following the first quarter, 17-12 at halftime and 32-18 through three periods.

Leah Parker popped in a pair of three-pointers to lead Livingston with 12 points.

Ashlea Dickens drained a pair of triples to lead Watertown with nine points while Emma Edwards scored six, Brittni Allison five, McKenna George four, Brenna Luttrell two and Saranda Woodson a free throw.

Watertown will travel to Woodbury to take on Cannon County at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Friendship rolls to season-ending win

Friendship Christian wrapped up its Middle Region District 2-A schedule Friday night by wearing out visiting Davidson Academy 62-28 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Ashlyn Pittman poured in 21 points for the Lady Commanders, who finished 13-3 in the district and 22-6 overall. They will open district tournament play Tuesday night at the Sportsplex where a win would advance them to the semifinals at Goodpasture.

Autumn Groves added 18 for Friendship while Hannah Alexander scored seven, Sydney McCormick six, Rachel Pippin five, Hailey Pittman three and Brooke Jones two.

No one scored in double figures for Davidson Academy.

Lady Bears hit stride against Hendersonville behind Petty’s 23

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet appears to be rounding into form as the season heads into its final week. The Lady Bears wore out Hendersonville 66-40 Friday night.

The Lady Bears bolted to a 17-3 first-quarter lead, were up 32-19 at halftime and 54-30 through three periods as they improved to 16-7 for the season and 8-4 in District 9-AAA.

Shelby Petty poured in three 3-pointers to lead the Lady Bears with 23 points and three steals while Nevaeh Majors added 18 points, including two triples. Emma Palmer posted 14 points and eight rebounds. Ryleigh Osborne sank a pair of treys for her six while Kiki Jervis threw in a three and Tondrianna Davis two.

Mt. Juliet will play host to Station Camp at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.