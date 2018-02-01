Greenwood’s flurry ignites Friendship rout of USN

The teams were tied for third place in Middle Region District 2-A going into the game. But with Davidson Academy’s win over Clarksville, Friendship is tied with CA for second place and owns the tiebreaker with only Friday’s visit from Davidson for Senior Night at the Bay Family Sportsplex separating nine teams from the end of the league season.

The game was tied 14-14 following the first quarter before Greenwood’s flurry ignited a Friendship run which sent the Commanders in front 29-17 by halftime. FCS was up 40-26 through three periods as the visitors improved to 18-9 for the season and 10-5 in the district.

Greenwood finished with 18 points while Ashton Young and Hanley Sobieszczyk each scored 14. Bryce Miller’s six came on two threes while Jake Blair flipped in four, Dorian Champion and Seth Filson two apiece and Adam Husseini a free throw.

Drew Dibble dropped in four triples to lead USN with 21 points.

Hall’s five triples help send Saints to OT triumph

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys celebrated Senior Night with a 40-39 overtime triumph over Nashville Christian on Thursday night.

The Saints outscored the Eagles 6-5 in the overtime to improve to 10-14 for the season with only a trip to Clarksville Academy on Friday night left in the regular season.

Mt. Juliet Christian led 9-8 following the first quarter and 19-16 at halftime before Nashville Christian edged in front 25-24 going into the fourth. The teams were even 34-34 at the end of regulation.

Jacob Hall hit five three-pointers to lead Mt. Juliet Christian with 17 points while Gavin Forsha added eight, Caylor Bates and Trent Graves five each, Logan Collier four and Dwayne Ewers a free throw.

Caleb Tyson knocked down two triples to lead the Eagles with 16 points.

FCS girls dominated at USN

NASHVILLE — Friendship Christian’s girls fell into a tie with host University School of Nashville in the Middle Region District 2-A standings with a 55-34 loss at USN Thursday night.

Mary Reich scored 17 points and Olivia Dossett 12 for the Lady Tigers, who improved to 14-8 for the season and 12-3 in the district.

Sydney McCormick led the Lady Commanders with 10 points while twins Hailey and Ashlyn Pittman each added eight and Rachel Pippin and Autumn Groves four apiece as Friendship fell to 21-6, 12-3.

After four straight on the road, the Lady Commanders will finally be back at the Bay Family Sportsplex on Friday when Davidson Academy visits for a 6 p.m. game.

Lady Saints succumb on Senior Night

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls dropped a 35-27 Senior Night decision to Nashville Christian on Thursday night.

The Lady Eagles led 8-4 following the first quarter before the Lady Saints surged in front 13-12 by halftime. But Nashville Christian took the third quarter 11-5 for a 23-18 lead as Mt. Juliet Christian fell to 7-16 for the season and 2-13 in the Middle Region District 2-A standings.

Karmen Drake dropped in 12 points to lead the Lady Eagles.

Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 11 points while Caitlyn Smith scored seven, Sam Stilts five and Abigail Easton and Caroline Hibbett two each.

Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Clarksville Academy for a 6 p.m. tipoff Friday.