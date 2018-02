The Aviators led 10-3 following the first quarter, 18-13 at halftime and 24-21 through three periods as they landed a 12-6 season.

James Gilbert added eight points for the Avs while La’Quarrius Talley and Eli Coggins each finished with four and Copeland Bradford two.

Broner Goshern tossed in 12 points for Baird while Jaylen Abston and Devin Greene each scored six and Mason Tisdale three.