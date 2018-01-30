Lebanon city league results

MONDAY

9-10 BOYS

Orange 12, Blue 6

Caleb Pettross poured in five points for the Orange while Neyland Head had three and Evyn Underwood and William Wright each tossed in two.

Devon Brown, Jackson Goad and William Thompson each tossed in two points for the Blue.

Red 28, Black 8

JaMichael Mitchell threw in 13 points for the Red while Hayden White added eight; Landon Bucy, Brendon Deadman and Dylan Poole two apiece and Jayden Cook a free throw.

Cayden Brown scored six points and Kyler Moheit two for the Black.

11 BOYS

Gold 24, Gray 17

Joey Thomas scored six points for the Gold while Elijah Shreeve finished with five, Damrcus Thompson four; Avry Corley, Nathan Deadman, Jackson Polster and Ryan Polster two apiece and Abe Goolsby a free throw.

Charles Brody notched nine points for the Gray while Greer Davis and Ayden Moore each finished with four.

SATURDAY

11 BOYS

Blue 19, Gold 14

Anthony Crowell collected 10 points for the Blue while Jacob Blankenship finished with five and Thomas Curley four.

Jayden Carpenter collected nine points for the Gold while Elijah Shreeve finished with four and Abe Goolsby a free throw.

PEE WEE

Blue 10, Gold 2

Peyton Brown scored six points for the Blue while Bryley Bowers and Kayden Young each tossed in two.

Easton Rowe scored both Gold points.

Gray 21, Red 11

Wyatt Jones scored seven points for the Gray while Dalton Aulds added six, Greer Davis four and Charles Brady and Josiah Wiseman two each.

Ethan Mills scored seven for the Red while Josh Sawyer and Nathaniel Williams each tossed in two.

8-9 COED

Purple 18, Burnt Orange 12

Jack Nolan scored six points for the Purple while Amelia Parker finished with four, Sage Bowman and Barrett Rozell three each and Karsen Rigsby two.

Avery Davis scored six points for the Burnt Orange while Luke Stafford, Callie Drennon and Sage Powers each put in two.

Black 8, Blue 3

Hunter Grissim finished with four points for the Black while Ty Duckwiler and Damian Nieves each notched two.

Samuel Robertson tossed in two points and Xavier Neuble a free throw for the Blue.

THURSDAY

6-7 COED

Light Blue 15, Gold 8

Romel Anderson led the Light Blue with eight points while Zion Clemmons finished with four, Carson Thomas two and Inkyn Rucker a free throw.

Mason Seaborn scored four points for the Red while Clay Hawkins and Alivia Weir each tossed in two.

Black 12, Orange 7

Colt McConnell, Carter Mull and Easton Thompson each tossed in four points for the Black.

Jase Atwood scored six points and Hadley Hays a free throw for the Orange.

11 BOYS

Black 21, Red 17

Jordan Evert and Jacob Smart each scored six points for the Black while Brendan Sokol finished with four, Seaton Hapner three and Connor Glover two.

Ethan Mills poured in 14 points for the Red while Josh Sawyer scored two and Joshua McGuire a free throw.