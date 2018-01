Caroline Hibbett scored 16 points to lead the Lady Saints while Caitlyn Smith finished with 14. Amelia Lyons added 13 and Marcella Gallione six as each sank a pair of three-point baskets. Sam Stilts supplied four.

The Lady Saints led 19-7 following the first quarter, 31-8 at halftime and 43-18 through three periods.

No one scored in double figures for Hendersonville Christian.

Mt. Juliet Christian will next play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Donelson Christian.