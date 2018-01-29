Campbellsville women run away from Phoenix, 82-63

Kaitlin Oliver scored two layups and Carli Codner-Pinto and Ant’Treasia Patton added baskets for Cumberland (15-7, 4-3 Mid-South), pulling the Phoenix within 32-29 midway through the second quarter.

Campbellsville (20-3, 6-1) put together a 15-6 run to end the half, starting with 3-pointers from Savannah Gregory and Madison Kaiser. Baskets by Jordan Doram and Gregory, the second one a steal and a layup, put the Tigers ahead 42-31. Kaiser made another three and Doram’s layup ended the quarter with Campbellsville in the lead, 47-35.

Kyra Tucker connected on a 3-pointer to start the third quarter for Cumberland, but that was as close as the home team would get the rest of the contest. The Tigers scored the next eight points, all by Madison Faulkner, and despite Campbellsville cooling off from the field after shooting 69 percent in the first half, the Phoenix were not able to take advantage, knocking just one point off the deficit during a four-minute scoring drought for the Tigers.

Field goals by Madison Stewart and Kaiser as well as two free throws from Lauren Turner stretched the Campbellsville advantage to 62-44 at the end of three quarters.

Codner-Pinto led the Phoenix with 13 points off the bench, hitting 3-of-5 from behind the arc, while Kaitlin Oliver netted 11 points and Patton added 10. Janisha Lindsey posted five points, four rebounds and nine assists, but Cumberland committed 20 turnovers, which Campbellsville converted into 26 points, and the Phoenix were just 12-of-22 from the foul line.

Kaiser made all four of her 3-point attempts in the first half and finished with 19 points off the bench for Campbellsville. Jordan Doram netted 15 and Faulkner posted 14 for the Tigers.

Most of the first half followed the same pattern, with the Tigers pulling in front by four or five but Cumberland answering to keep it close. Two free throws by Lindsey and a layup from Tucker put the Phoenix ahead, 6-5, but Lexxus Graham made a 3-pointer on the other end for Campbellsville.

Patton drilled a triple for the Phoenix, but Caitlin Hall’s old-fashioned 3-point play kept the Tigers advantage at four late in the opening period. Codner-Pinto answered with a trifecta for Cumberland, but Campbellsville’s Kaiser made the first of four 3-pointers in the half on the other end. She added another for a 23-17 Tigers lead at the end of the first period.

Graham and Lauren Turner hit 3-pointers for the Tigers to start the second quarter, Turner’s from about 25 feet just before the shot clock ended, extending the visitors advantage to 29-21. Cumberland scored eight of the next 11 points, including two layups from Oliver and one by Codner-Pinto as well as a short jumper by Patton, pulling the Phoenix within 32-29 at the midway point of the period.

The Tigers shot 69 percent in the first half, 18-for-26 overall, and hit 8-of-9 from behind the arc, including 4-for-4 by Kaiser. Cumberland shot 60 percent in the first two quarters but committed nine turnovers, which the Tigers turned into 12 points.

Cumberland will continue a four-game homestand Thursday, taking on eighth-ranked Lindsey Wilson at 6 p.m.

Second-half spurt sends Tigers past CU men

Campbellsville University posted a 13-2 run in the second half and the Tigers shot 61 percent in the period, pulling away for an 87-77 victory over Cumberland in men’s basketball action here Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

Andrew Smith and Jalen Coates scored the first 10 points of the run before a 3-pointer by Tim Coleman put the Tigers in front, 57-50. Cumberland (8-13, 1-6 Mid-South) got as close as five thanks to three baskets from Ty Sean Powell, but a layup by Coleman and an old-fashioned 3-point play from Duke Robinson pushed the Campbellsville lead to a dozen.

Smith’s basket with 3:20 remaining increased the advantage to 79-66 before Cumberland put together an 11-2 spurt over the next two-plus minutes. Andrew Rogan hit a pair of 3-pointers and Rhyan Townes added another, pulling the Phoenix with 81-77 with just over a minute to play.

The Tigers broke the press and Smith got a layup at the other end and Powell missed a reverse layup for Cumberland. Coleman connected on four free throws in the final 40 seconds for the final margin.

Coleman finished with a game-high 21 points while Smith added 20 and nine rebounds for the Tigers (18-5, 3-4), who have won three straight in league play after an 0-4 start. Coates posted 12 points off the bench and Campbellsville outrebounded the Phoenix, 41-21, overall and 19-5 on the offensive boards, turning those into 15 second-chance points.

Cumberland was shooting 60 percent from the floor at one point in the second half but hit just 7-of-18 with four turnovers in the final 10 minutes. Diondrey Holt, Jr., netted 18 points with seven assists while Rogan added 15 points and Powell finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Rogan made a 3-pointer and Reid Pierce and Juandrico Walker added field goals for a quick 7-0 start by the Phoenix, forcing a timeout by the Tigers. Dunks by Walker and Pierce made it 11-4 for the home team, but Campbellsville netted seven straight points to even the contest at 11, including a layup by Deion Evans and a 3-pointer from Coleman.

Tranard Chester answered with a triple for the Phoenix and Trenton Perry added one of his two 3-pointers in the half, but the Tigers kept pace with baskets from Adam Stanford, Coates and Evans, knotting the contest at 19.

Perry nailed another trifecta and Holt, Jr., drove for two straight layups and hit a 15-footer, keeping Cumberland in the lead, 28-23, but a 10-2 spurt by Campbellsville gave the visitors their first advantage of the contest.

Two field goals apiece by Coleman and Robinson and one basket from Shawn Johnson made it 33-30 Tigers. Cumberland committed three of its nine first-half turnovers over a three-minute stretch during the run.

Back-to-back buckets from Powell put the Phoenix back ahead by one, but Tyler Hagen and Coleman each made 3-pointers, giving Campbellsville a 40-36 lead at the half. The Tigers used 16 offensive rebounds for 13 second-chance points in the period, overcoming a 3-for-13 performance from behind the arc.

Coleman was the only player in double figures for either team with 10 points, while Holt, Jr., and Powell each netted eight for the Phoenix.

Smith’s layup started the second half for Campbellsville, but the Phoenix responded with a 12-2 run that started with a midrange jumper by Holt, Jr., as well as two 3-pointers from Rogan. Pierce’s basket and another jumper by Holt, Jr., put Cumberland ahead, 48-44, four minutes into the period.

The Tigers answered with the 13-2 spurt to take the lead for good and only once did Cumberland get fully back into the contest, but it was too little, too late for the home team.

Cumberland will try to end a five-game losing streak Thursday when the Phoenix play host to second-ranked Lindsey Wilson, coached by former CU coach Paul Peck, at 8 p.m. at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.