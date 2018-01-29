Blue Devils blitz Beech in second half

The Blue Devils led 18-13 following the first quarter before the Buccaneers caught up for a 22-22 halftime tie. But Lebanon used a 21-12 third quarter to go up 43-34 as LHS improved to 9-5 going into Monday’s 6 p.m. trip to Station Camp.

Toney Conn scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half, including nine in the third quarter during which he hit all five of his free throws. Isaac Johnson finished with 14 and Jamar Kynard 11 second-half tallies, including nine in the fourth quarter. Ty Bailey notched nine points while Shack Johnson scored six, Eli Scarlett five and Will Seats a free throw.

Kaled Powell poured in 19 points for Beech.