Lebanon city league results

TUESDAY

6-7 COED

Gray 15, Green 13

Eli Spurlock scored seven points for the Gray while Kendrick Lewis finished with four and Gabriel Ramkissoon and Ronaldo White two each.

Amirah Chrisman scored six points for the Green while Tyga Gonzalez, Trey Howard and Trey Patino each put in a pair and Anthony Prewett a free throw.

Blue 12, Red 7

Kayden Young scored six points for the Blue while Peyton Brow threw in three, Alex Barker two and Carson Mayer a free throw.

Jaden Fugate, Niken Walker and Peyton Webb each tossed in two points and Peyton Allison a free throw for the Red.

11-BOYS

Green 19, Gold 16

Nicolas Cason scored seven points for the Green while Bryson Underwood finished with four, Mason Keys and Luke Robertson three each and Ian McParlin two.

Abe Goolsby scored six for the Gold while Avry Corley finished with four, Jayden Carpenter and Elijah Shreeve two each and Jackson Polster and Tucker Smith a free throw apiece.

MONDAY

9-10 BOYS

Red 14, Orange 9

JaMichael Mitchell racked up eight points for the Red while Jayden Cook finished with four and Kayden Waller two.

Evyn Underwood threw in three points and Neyland Head, Carter Major and William Wright two each for the Orange.

Black 13, Blue 9

Cayden Brown notched nine points for the Black while Aaron Davis and Austin Hudspath each had two.

Austin Lindquist threw in three points for the Blue while Devon Brown, Levi Parkerson and William Thompson each tossed in two.

11 BOYS

Blue 28, Gray 9

Anthony Crowell threw in 13 points for the Blue while Jacob Blankenship scored six, Thomas Curley five and Connor Hall and Dylan Jones two each.

Wyatt Jones and Ayuden Moore each threw in three points for the Gray while Charles Brady tossed in two and Cameron Farmer a free throw.

JAN. 20

8-9 COED

Black 10, Purple 7

Braydon Hayes had four points for the Black while Damian Nieves and Ethan Pettibone each put in a pair and Ty Duckwiler and Hunter Grissim a free throw apiece.

Amelia Parker put in three points for the Purple while Mikayla Hubbard had two and Karsen Rigsby and Barrett Rozell a free throw each.

Blue 16, Burnt Orange 7

Samuel Robertson scored six points for the Blue while Xavier Neuble finished with four and Kaden Goodloe, Marley Grace Majors and Addyson McMillan two each.

Zion Seay scored five points for the Burnt Orange while Riley Whiteman and Brooklyn Evert each added a free throw.