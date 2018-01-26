Devilettes defeat Wilson Central

The Devilettes led 15-8 following the first quarter as Maleigha Oldham hit a pair of three-pointers for Lebanon. Point guard Addie Grace Porter closed the first half with a four-point trip - a basket, missed free throw but an offensive rebound, capped by a driving layup at the buzzer - to send the home team into halftime ahead 23-13.

Lebanon widened the margin to 34-18 through three periods as the Devilettes improved to 16-9 for the season and 8-2 in District 9-AAA. Central, which sank 10 of 13 fourth-quarter free throws, slipped to 13-10, 4-6.

Former Lady Wildcat Lindsey Freeman led Lebanon with 12 points while Porter added 11. Oldham and Aaryn Grace Lester each scored six while Anne Marie Heidebreicht and Allissa Mulaski finished with four apiece and Christaney Brookshire two free throws.

Freshman Sydnee Richetto led the Lady Wildcats with 10 points, hitting 5 of 6 from the line. Nicole Brill notched nine while Kenadhi Killebrew knocked down 6 of 9 foul shots in the fourth quarter and 7 of 11 for the game for her seven. Taylor Tucker finished with five and Sydney Dalton a free throw.

Both teams will return to district action on the home floor at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday - Lebanon against Station Camp and Wilson Central vs. Gallatin.

York pulls away from Watertown in third quarter

WATERTOWN — York Institute pulled away from Watertown in the third quarter of a 58-40 win Friday night.

The Lady Dragons led 16-10 following the first quarter before the teams played to a 14-14 draw in the second period as York went into halftime ahead 30-24. The visitors dominated the third period 17-7 to lead 47-31 as Watertown fell to 5-19 for the season and 2-8 in District 8-A.

Brenna Luttrell hit two of Watertown’s two three-pointers to lead the Tigerettes with seven points while Emma Edwards, Brittni Allison, Emma Christensen and Ashlea Dickens each scored six, McKenna George four, Morgan Bain three and Madi Reeder two.

Watertown will return to action Tuesday when Macon County pays a visit for a 6 p.m. game.

Lady Bears rally to stave off upset at Portland

PORTLAND — Mt. Juliet had to rally in the second half and saw Portland step out of bounds at the end of the game as the Lady Bears escaped with a 34-33 win Friday night.

The Lady Panthers led by two at halftime before the Lady Bears outscored the home team 22-18 in the second half. Mt. Juliet hurt itself by going just 5-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Center Emma Palmer kept the Lady Bears above water with 11 points. Tondrianna Davis and Nevaeh Majors each notched nine, Aaliyah Frazier and Gentry Houston two apiece and Shelby Petty a free throw as Mt. Juliet moved to 14-7 for the season and 6-4 in District 9-AAA.

Mt. Juliet will travel to face district-leading Beech at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.