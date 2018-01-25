Tigerette offense comes alive in road win

The Tigerettes trailed 14-11 following the first quarter but used an 18-4 second to go up 29-18 by halftime. Watertown led 41-31 going into the fourth of what became an evenly-played game in the second half as the visitors improved to 5-18 for the season 2-7 in District 8-AA.

Brenna Luttrell threw in three of Watertown’s nine three-pointers to lead the Tigerettes with 17 points while McKenna George’s 16 included two triples. Ashlea Dickens also dropped in three treys as part of her 14 while Emma Edwards added 11. Emma Christensen threw in a three.

George secured six rebounds while Brittni Allison had four steals and four assists. Edwards added four blocks.

Watertown will return home to face York Institute at 6 p.m. Friday.

Tomlinson’s 39 not enough for Purple Tigers

CARTHAGE — Smith County’s boys wiped out an early Watertown lead and held off a fourth-quarter Purple Tiger rally to prevail 71-67 Thursday night.

The Purple Tigers led 21-14 following the first quarter before Smith County came back with a 23-11 second to go up 37-32 by halftime. The Owls extended the lead to 55-45 with eight minutes left, which was enough to hold off Watertown’s 22-16 fourth period.

Preston Tomlinson poured in 39 points for the Purple Tigers, hitting three 3-pointers and 15 field goals overall while assisting on five other baskets. Heath Price added 11 points to go with five rebounds. Jared Tomson scored six points, Aidan Usher four, Elijah Williams three and RayQuan Verge and Austin Lasater two each as Watertown fell to 8-15 for the season and 2-7 in District 8-A.

Watertown will return home for a Friday-night home date with York Institute.