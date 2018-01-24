Thompson on leave at CU

No reason was given for the absence, which began following the Jan. 4 home game against Stillman. Assistant coach Lindal Yarbrough was promoted to interim coach and has guided the Phoenix to a 1-4 record, all starting the Mid-South Conference season.

Cumberland, which will travel to Georgetown (Ky.) College on Thursday night for a 7 p.m. CST conference contest, is 8-11 for the season.

Thompson, 54, is in his 16th season at CU, where he is 244-231 through the Stillman game as Bulldog/Phoenix coach. He guided the program to its only three NAIA National Championships - in 2004, ’08 and ’09 - since returning to four-year status in the mid-‘80s. Prior to coming to Cumberland, he spent four seasons as head coach at Motlow State, winning three TJCCAA Eastern Division Coach of the Year honors at Motlow State. He is 320-274 overall as a head coach through Jan. 4.

A former forward at Middle Tennessee State, he made six stops as an assistant coach before landing his first head coaching gig.

Yarbrough played for College Heights Christian Academy in Gallatin, Hunters Lane High School and MTSU before transferring to Cumberland where he played point guard for Thompson’s Bulldogs. He is in his fifth year on CU’s staff where he is responsible for recruiting, scouting, film breakdown, day-to-day preparation and player development.