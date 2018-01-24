Mt. Juliet boys edge Lebanon 38-37

The Golden Bears led 12-8 following the first quarter, 24-13 at halftime and 28-20 through three periods as the Blue Devils slipped to 7-5 for the season.

Jacob Burge’s nine points paced the Bears while Bodie Wells sank a pair of three-pointers on his way to eight. Zach Blair and Matt Delfendahl each scored six, Kyle Taylor five and Blake Anderson four.

Eli Scarlett sank a pair of threes as he and Toney Conn each scored eight for Lebanon while Isaac Johnson scored six, Alex Fite and Jamar Kynard five apiece, Ty Bailey a three and Hunter Scurlock two.

Lebanon will play at Wilson Central in a boys-only game at 6 p.m. Thursday.