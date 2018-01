The Lady Bears led 4-3 following the first quarter, 12-6 at halftime and 17-10 through three periods.

No one scored in double figures for Davidson Academy.

Amelia Lyons led all scorers with 10 points for the Lady Saints while Sam Stilts scored six, Caitlyn Smith and Caroline Hibbett two apiece and Marcella Gallione a free throw.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Hendersonville Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.