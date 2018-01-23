League-leading Lady Bucs turn back Central

The Lady Buccaneers led 14-10 following the first quarter before a 10-0 second by Central put the Lady Wildcats up 20-14 by halftime. Sydney Dalton’s basket put the home team ahead and Taylor Tucker’s putback beat the halftime buzzer.

Beech battled back in the third quarter, going back up 24-23 on a layup by Shyia Hooser with 3:05 left. The Lady Bucs led 37-27 in the fourth quarter before Central surged back. Freshman Sydnee Richetto’s driving layup with 2:10 to play put the Lady Wildcats up 40-39 before Hoosier answered in kind on the other end to put the visitors back in front.

Richetto’s pullup jumper in the lane brought Central within 43-42 with 53.6 seconds left before Beech played solid defense and hit free throws to improve to 18-5 for the season and 9-0 in the district.

Mia Dean dropped in three 3-pointers and Jana Clair Swafford two as each led the Lady Bucs with 11 points while Hoosier had 10.

Richetto racked up 21 points, including a pair of threes, while Nicole Brill added 11, Tucker five, Dalton three and Kathryn Bean, playing her first game since injuring her shoulder during pregame warmups at Beech last month, two free throws as Central slipped to 13-9, 4-5.

Wilson Central will travel to Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. tip.

Devilettes defeat Hendersonville on road

HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon solidified its hold on second place in District 9-AAA with a 48-30 win over Hendersonville on Tuesday night.

The Devilettes led 9-8 following the first quarter, 21-13 at halftime and 34-22 through three periods as they improved to 15-9 for the season and 7-2 in the district, two games behind undefeated Beech and two in front of Mt. Juliet.

Center Christaney Brookshire led Lebanon with 14 points while Allissa Mulaski sank a pair of three-pointers for half of her 12 and forward Lindsey Freeman 10. Maleigha Oldham and Addie Grace Porter each pumped in a three and Aaryn Grace Lester, Jakeshia James and Akiraona Steverson two apiece.

Chelsey Burton led the Lady Commandos with 11 points.

Lebanon will play host to Wilson Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

State champs buzz past Tigerettes in third quarter

WATERTOWN — Watertown gave defending Class AA state champion Upperman a battle during the first half Tuesday night before the Lady Bees held the Tigerettes to seven second-half points in a 71-28 triumph.

The Tigerettes stayed within 18-10 in the first quarter and 31-21 at halftime before the Lady Bees used a 27-3 third period to seal the deal.

Ashlea Dickens dropped in nine points on three 3-pointers to pace the Tigerettes while Brenna Luttrell scored six. Emma Edwards and Brittni Allison each finished with five, McKenna George two and Madi Reeder a free throw.

Watertown will travel to Carthage at 6 p.m. Thursday for a makeup game against Smith County.

Ashlyn Pittman leads Lady Commanders to road win

NASHVILLE — Ashlyn Pittman poured in 21 points Tuesday night to lift Friendship Christian past Nashville Christian 57-42.

Rachel Pippin put in nine points for Friendship while Autumn Groves added eight, Brooke Jones seven and Savannah Craighead and Hailey Pittman six each as the Lady Commanders played the first of four in a row on the road.

Karmen Drake dropped in 18 for Nashville Christian.

Friendship will travel to Clarksville Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Davis’ 20-9 lift Lady Bears past Gallatin

MT. JULIET — Ryleigh Osborne and Tondrianna Davis each drained four three-pointers to help Mt. Juliet turn back Gallatin 59-50 Tuesday night.

Davis led the Lady Bears with 20 points while Osborne finished with 14. Point guard Nevaeh Majors sank 6 of 8 free throws as she and center Emma Palmer each put in 10 points. Gentry Houston hit a three and Aaliyah Frazier two as Mt. Juliet improved to 13-7 for the season and 5-4 in District 9-AAA. Palmer pulled down 11 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end, and Davis nine while Majors passed for eight assists and Houston had six steals.

The Lady Bears led 16-11 following the first quarter, 27-16 at halftime and 41-30 through three periods.

Mt. Juliet will journey to Portland on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.