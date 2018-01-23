Central survives Beech rally at buzzer

A three-pointer by Naz Czeskleba put the Wildcats in front late in the first quarter and the home team led 16-14 at the break, 30-22 at halftime and 46-32 through three before Beech, behind 14 points by Jayson Brown, outscored Central 28-17 in the fourth.

Kito Aruh scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead Central. Czeskleba sank four three-pointers on his way to 16. He had two triples and 10 points during the first period. Gavin Johnson tossed in 12 points while Kene Aruh added nine, Kyzick Schweppe six and Daniel Jackson three fourth-period free throws as the Wildcats climbed to 9-12 for the season and 4-5 in District 9-AAA.

Brown led Beech with 20 points, including a pair of threes.

Wilson Central will play at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court on Friday night.

Blue Devils drop road decision 45-42

HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon fell short to Hendersonville 45-42 Tuesday night.

The Commandos led 18-8 following the first quarter, 28-17 at halftime and 31-27 through three periods as the Blue Devils dropped to 15-7 for the season and 5-4 in District 9-AAA.

Zach Morris fired in four three-pointers to pace Hendersonville with 16 points while Noah Taylor added 11.

Eddie Jackson led Lebanon with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the post while Noah Mulaski managed nine. Evan Britt bagged a pair of threes as he and Jeremiah Hastings each had six, Ethan Njezic and Zion Logue two apiece and Malcolm Logue a free throw.

Purple Tiger rally falls short in fourth

WATERTOWN — A fourth-quarter Watertown rally fell short 60-56 to Upperman on Tuesday night.

The Bees buzzed out to a 21-13 first-quarter lead, were up 35-25 at halftime and 49-40 through three periods before the Purple Tigers battled back with a 16-11 fourth period.

Heath Price produced 18 points, five rebounds and four steals for Watertown while Preston Tomlinson tossed in 10 points, Jared Tomson eighht, Austin Lasater seven, Elijah Williams six, Aidan Usher five and Addison Clinton two.

Watertown will travel to Carthage for a makeup game with Smith County on Thursday night.

Friendship opens road swing with 30-point win

NASHVILLE — Hanley Sobieszczyk scored 28 points from the paint and Joe Greenwood fired in five three-pointers to lift Friendship Christian to a 74-44 win at Nashville Christian on Tuesday night.

Sobieszczyk sank 6 of 8 free throws while Greenwood matched Ashton Young with 15 points apiece as the Commanders, playing the first of four straight on the road, climbed to 16-8 for the season and 8-4 in the Middle Region District 2-A.

Friendship led 19-9 following the first quarter, 37-23 at halftime and 61-30 through three periods.

Jake Blair finished with four points while Coulson Porter, Adam Husseini, Dorian Champion and Seth Filson each chipped in two.

Miles Smith sank four triples to lead Nashville Christian with 21 points while Chandler White’s 10 included a pair of trees.

Friendship will be back on the road Thursday night for a trip to Clarksville Academy.

Bears beat Gallatin, pull into first-place tie in 9-AAA

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet moved into a tie for the District 9-AAA lead Tuesday night by beating Gallatin 50-46.

The Golden Bears, who lost by the same margin at Gallatin last month, pulled even with the Green Wave at 7-2 in the district.

Mt. Juliet led 10-8 following the first quarter, 23-18 at halftime and 36-28 through three periods as the Bears improved to 17-5.

Gavin Wilson threw in three 3-pointers to lead Mt. Juliet with 19 points while Isaac Stephens finished with 14 from the post and free-throw line. Will Pruitt scored seven, Riggs Abner six and Jordan Lockridge four.

Zool Kueth connected on a pair of threes to lead Gallatin with 15 points while Octavian Arnold added 11 as the Green Wave slipped to 19-4.

Mt. Juliet will travel to Portland on Friday night.

MJCA defeated by Davidson in 2OTs

MT. JULIET — Davidson Academy shook free of Mt. Juliet Christian in the second overtime of a 56-45 win Tuesday night.

MJCA led 15-8 following the first quarter before the Bears used an 11-4 second to battle into a 19-19 halftime tie. The Saints went back up 27-23 going into the fourth before Davidson drew into a 34-34 deadlock at the end of regulation. It was 42-all after four minutes of overtime.

Stone Norton nailed 24 points for Davidson while Drew Bowling bagged three 3-pointers on his way to 12.

Trent Graves finished with 15 points and Caylor Bates 11, including a pair of threes, for the Saints. Jacob Hall had nine, Cole Alsup four, Gavin Forsha three, Logan Collier two and Dwayne Ewers a free throw as MJCA fell to 9-12.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Hendersonville Christian on Friday night.