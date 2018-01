The Cougars led 13-5 following the first quarter and 32-11 at halftime as the Saints slipped to 9-11 for the season.

Brandon Huntley scored 16 points and Daniel Loos 14 for Clarksville Academy.

Trent Graves scored six points for the Saints while Dwayne Ewers finished with five, Gavin Forsha four, Chris Bly a three-pointer and Caylor Bates two.

MJCA will play host to Davidson Academy on Tuesday following the girls’ 6 p.m. game.