Blue League wraps up regular season

GIRLS

Sam Houston 14, Coles Ferry 12

Rolandria Dowell and Addie Lindsey each fired in five points, Keeli Davis three and Lola Claire Chappell a free throw.

Marissa Williamson scored seven points for Coles Ferry while Alyssa Whittaker and Alyissa Williamson each tossed in two and Lydia Deffendall a free throw.

Lindsey and Madison Huggins each had two points for Sam Houston in the fifth quarter while Maci Hodge had a pair for Coles Ferry.

Byars Dowdy 15, Carroll-Oakland 4

Samia Payne finished with five points for Byars Dowdy while Kiyla Starks scored four, Tramaria Neal three, Zoe Hemontoler two and Lilly Purnell a free throw.

Kinsley Coleman collected all four points for Carroll-Oakland.

Castle Heights 36, Tuckers Crossroads 19

Takisa Hastings knocked down 19 points and Liz Thompson 11 for Castle Heights while Chelsey Goodloe scored six.

Jamie Simms scored all 19 for Tuckers Crossroads.

Omaria Stevenson and Autumn Sweatt each scored two points in the fifth quarter for Castle Heights while Sydney Selby fired in four for Tuckers Crossroads.

BOYS

Coles Ferry 28, Sam Houston 23

Kalib Gilbert fired in 14 points for Coles Ferry while Jordan Lawson scored six, Dawson Huffaker four, Ja’Michael Mitchell three and Ford Graviss a free throw.

Dame’on Calloway, Maddox Hallum and Remaurion Jackson each fired in five points for Sam Houston while Antwan Abston finished with four and Mason Hallum and Cooper Hays two apiece.

Huffaker and Jack Greer each tossed in two points and Trey Johnson a free throw in the fifth quarter for Coles Ferry. Amauri Manier countered with two for Sam Houston.

Carroll-Oakland 42, Byars Dowdy 17

Brody Reasonover scored 13 points and Avery Harris 10 for Carroll-Oakland. Carson Fox added eight, Tyler Anderson six, Carson Teel three and Evan Klemm two.

Danzerio Weir dropped in eight points for Byars Dowdy while Terrell Searcy scored seven and Josh Burgett two.

Garry Owens threw in three fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland while Weir and Bryson Legon each tossed in two for Byars Dowdy.

Tuckers Crossroads 15, Castle Heights 14

Logan Hackett knocked down nine points for Tuckers Crossroads while Zeb Major finished with four and Maddox Njezic two.

Jacob Rasinar scored seven points, Cade Thorne five and Omari Carter two for Castle Heights.

Colt Jackson tossed in two fifth-period points for Tuckers Crossroads.

The Blue League tournament will tip off Saturday with quarter- and semifinal games at Lebanon High School, followed by the finals at 2 (girls) and 3 p.m. (boys) Sunday.

In the girls’ tournament, No. 5-seed Carroll-Oakland (1-9) will face No. 4 Byars Dowdy (5-5) at 8 a.m. Saturday with the winner catching No. 1 Sam Houston (10-0) in the 1 p.m. semifinals. In the other bracket, No. 6 Tuckers Crossroads (1-9) will battle No. 3 Castle Heights (6-4) at 9:15 a.m. with the winner taking on No. 2 Coles Ferry (7-3) in the 2:15 p.m. semifinal.

On the boys’ side, No. 5 Byars Dowdy (1-9) will battle No. 4 Tuckers Crossroads (4-6) at 10:30 a.m. with the winner taking on No. 1 Coles Ferry (9-1) in the 3:30 p.m. semifinal. In the other bracket, No. 6 Castle Heights (1-9) will meet No. 3 Sam Houston (7-3) at 11:45 a.m. with the winner facing No. 2 Carroll-Oakland (8-2) in the 4:45 p.m. semifinal.