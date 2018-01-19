Lebanon completes first season sweep of Mt. Juliet in decades

Lebanon defeated Mt. Juliet in overtime 52-48, giving the Devilettes a season sweep of their West Wilson rival for the first time since the legendary Campbell Brandon stomped in front of the LHS bench. Brandon, who was in the house to see this game, retired from Lebanon in 1992. It wasn’t immediately known the last time the Lady Bears were beaten twice by the Devilettes in a season. Interestingly, LHS also won the first meeting, on Dec. 1, in overtime at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

And like that game played seven weeks ago, the Lady Bears built a 14-point lead. In fact, Lebanon’s first lead didn’t come until overtime when guard Aaryn Grace Lester followed Addie Grace Porter’s steal with a putback for a 46-44 edge.

Center Shelby Petty powered Mt. Juliet to the first-half lead with 13 points, capped by a buzzer-beating putback for a 31-17 Lady Bear lead.

But Lebanon extended the defense to full court in the second half and began trapping. The Devilettes also choked off the interior as Petty failed to score again until she connected off the glass for a 46-46 tie in overtime. A driving layup by Shelby Petty put the home team back in front 48-46 with 1:23 to play.

But Maleigha Oldham was open for a three-pointer from the wing and swished the shot to swing the lead back to Lebanon 49-48 with 48 seconds to play.

Two Porter free throws and one by Christaney Brookshire sealed Lebanon’s win, improving the Devilettes to 13-9 for the season and 5-2 in District 9-AAA. Mt. Juliet slipped to 11-7, 3-4.

Both teams will be back in action at 6 p.m. tonight in makeup action necessitated by Tuesday’s snowout. Mt. Juliet will visit Wilson Central while Lebanon plays host to Portland.

Porter paced Lebanon with 14 points. Oldham hit a pair of threes as she and Jakeshia James each added eight, Brookshire five, Lester four and Rebecca Brown and Keionna Britton a free throw apiece.

Petty poured in 16 points for Mt. Juliet while Palmer finished with 15, Nevaeh Majors eight, Ryleigh Osborne seven, Aaliyah Frazier four and Kiki Jervis, Tondrianna Davis and Halle Jones two apiece as the Lady Bears hit just 11 of 21 free throws. Petty passed for four assists while Majors had three steals, a couple of which helped fuel Mt. Juliet during a first half during which both teams, with the exception of Palmer, had trouble shooting straight.

The Lady Bears led 14-7 following the first quarter and 40-27 going into the fourth. But Lebanon scored the first eight points of the final period, outscoring Mt. Juliet 17-4. Oldham’s two free throws with 1:23 left drew the Devilettes into a 44-44 tie. MJ held the ball for a final shot, which misfired.

Lady Wildcats control fourth quarter to prevail 43-36

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central dominated the fourth quarter Friday night as the Lady Wildcats celebrated Coming Home with a 43-36 win over Hendersonville.

The teams were tied 30-30 through three periods before the Lady Wildcats captured the fourth 13-6 to improve to 13-7 for the season and 4-3 in District 9-AAA. The home team led 7-4 following the first period and 21-17 at halftime.

Freshman Sydnee Richetto scored 16 points, including a pair of three-pointers, to lead the Lady Wildcats. Senior Taylor Tucker threw in three triples on her way to 11 points to go with six rebounds and four assists. Nicole Brill added eight points, Julia Maki and Bailey Kaposy three each and Teoria Woods two.

Central will be right back at it Saturday night when Mt. Juliet comes in for a 6 p.m. makeup game necessitated by Tuesday’s snowout.

Watertown defeated at DeKalb

SMITHVILLE — Watertown had difficulty scoring after the first quarter in a 42-28 defeat to host DeKalb County on Friday night.

DeKalb County led 17-12 following the first quarter, 26-17 at halftime and 33-21 through three periods.

Emma Edwards was Watertown’s bright spot, hitting an efficient 5 of 7 from the floor and a pair of free throws for 12 points. Ashlea Dickens dropped in nine points while Brittni Allison finished with four, McKenna George two and Delanney Hight a free throw.

Watertown will play host to defending Class AA state champion Upperman at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Hailey Pittman scores 1,000th point as FCS downs DCA

Ashlyn Pittman poured in 21 points while twin sister Hailey had 16, including her 1,000th career tally, as Friendship Christian celebrated Homecoming with a 55-36 win over rival Donelson Christian on Friday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Autumn Groves added eight points while Sydney McCormick and Rachel Pippin each finished with four as the Lady Commanders climbed to 18-4 for the season and 9-1 in the Middle Region District 2-A.

No one scored in double figures for DCA.

The Lady Commanders will play for a third straight night on Saturday when they welcome Mt. Juliet Christian to the Sportsplex for a 6:15 p.m. tipoff necessitated by Tuesday’s snowout.