Three-pointers help Patriots defeat CU men, 68-56

The Patriots (15-3, 3-1 Mid-South) made eight 3-pointers in the second half after netting just 3-of-13 in the first 20 minutes. Eaves collected four triples and Chance Morton added another during the decisive 19-6 spurt by the visitors after Cumberland (8-10, 1-3) knotted the contest at 28 with 14:33 remaining in the contest.

Eaves then made five three-pointers over the next four minutes for the Patriots to build onto the advantage, 45-34. Diondery Holt, Jr., hit back-to-back trifectas to cut the Phoenix deficit to nine at the 8:52 mark.

Will Gary and Travon Labranche combined for 11 of UC’s next 12 points to jump ahead 66-50 for their largest lead of the game. Holt, Jr., scored the last six points for Cumberland with two baskets and two free throws. Eaves tacked on two more points in the final 21 seconds off of free throws to seal a 68-56 victory for the Cumberlands.

Eaves finished the game with 19 points with five triples and Kaashif English recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Holt, Jr., recorded 21 points, Ty Sean Powell added 11 and Townes grabbed nine boards.

The University of the Cumberland scored 15 points off of Phoenix turnovers and tallied 31 points off the bench in the game.

Cumberland shot 8-for-27 from the field in the first half making a pair of triples and committing 11 turnovers. The Patriots shot 8-for-30 from the field, making 3-of-13 from behind the arc and 6-of-12 free throw attempts.

Cumberland opened up the scoring with a basket by Holt, Jr., but the Patriots quickly jumped ahead with six straight points including a three-pointer by Malik Colvin-Seldon. A layup by Rogan cut the deficit to two but a triple by English helped the Cumberlands pull ahead, 9-4.

Ty Sean Powell’s layup would be the only basket scored over the next two-plus minutes before two free throws by Morton to help the Patriots build onto the lead, 11-6. Over the next six and a half minutes CU recorded just six points with a basket by Charles Sweatt-Washington and four points by Tranard Chester.

Kaasif scored six of the University of the Cumberlands last 12 points in the half, with one three-pointer and three free throws. Eric Duncan stole the ball with 24 seconds left and made a layup to lead the Patriots 25-19 at halftime.

The Phoenix will be back in action Saturday to take on Life University at 4 p.m. at the Floyd Center.