Patton provides game-winner in 42-39 CU women’s win

Patton led all scorers with 16 points in the contests, including three 3-pointers, while adding six rebounds and four steals. She posted just six points in the second half but drilled a triple from the left wing to put the Phoenix ahead, 40-39. It was the only field goal of the period for Cumberland (13-6, 2-2 Mid-South) as well.

The Patriots (13-4, 2-2) got six chances to take the lead in the last two minutes with three possessions of two shots apiece. Shayla Simpson missed a 3-pointer and Megan Morton was no good on a layup for the Cumberlands and Callia Cropp’s triple was rebounded by Cheyenne Madden, who missed a step-through jumper.

With 31.2 seconds to play the visitors got another chance but Madden had to call timeout with 16.1 seconds remaining. Out of the timeout Kayla Bruner missed an 18-footer on the baseline but Simpson got a rebound going to the rim, but she fumbled the ball and her shot was blocked by Norris. The shot clock expired after the block and the Patriots were forced to foul three times in the last 9.7 ticks to reach the bonus.

Norris made both free throws with 1.4 seconds to play and Janisha Lindsey stole the inbounds pass, preserving the victory for Cumberland, who shot 4-of-20 from the field in the second half but connected on 7 of 9 at the foul line, something it did not do in two contests last week.

Norris posted 10 points and three blocks and Lindsey finished with six points, five assists and six steals.

The Patriots stayed in the game on the boards, recording a 40-26 advantage with 14 offensive rebounds, but UC converted those into just five second-chance points. Simpson registered 15 points and 11 boards while Madden added nine points and seven caroms but was just 3-for-10 from the field.

Patton’s 3-pointer gave the Phoenix a 5-2 edge three minutes into the contest, but the Patriots netted five straight points, four by Simpson. Lindsey’s 15-footer ended a four-plus minute drought for Cumberland, knotting the contest at seven.

Simpson nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing with 1:10 left in the quarter and the Patriots led 10-7 after 10 minutes. The teams combined for 11 turnovers and shot 7-for-19 in the period.

Kerrice Watson’s drive down the baseline for a layup started an 8-0 run for the Phoenix to start the second quarter. Patton added a steal and a layup and Watson had another bucket before a field goal underneath for Patton stretched the Cumberland lead to 15-10.

The Patriots did not score for more than six minutes until Bruner’s jumper at the 4:08 mark of the period. Simpson’s steal and layup and a 3-pointer from Alani Fisher put UC in the lead, 17-16, but Norris and Patton each nailed triples for the Phoenix and Norris got a steal and a layup for a 24-17 CU advantage.

Fisher hit two free throws and Bruner added one in the final minute for the Patriots, but Kyra Tucker’s layup in the final 10 seconds gave Cumberland a 26-20 lead at intermission. Patton and Simpson led all scorers with 10 points apiece and the Phoenix turned 13 UC turnovers into 11 points.

Simpson made a 3-pointer just over a minute into the third quarter, the only points in the first four minutes of the period. Norris got a layup plus the foul after a turnover near midcourt, stretching the CU lead back to six, but baskets from Simpson and Madden made it 31-29 at the four-minute mark.

Lindsey’s short jumper and two foul shots put the Phoenix back in front by six, but a field goal and then two free throws from Madden cut the Cumberland lead to 36-33 heading to the final quarter.

Jasmine Rhodes posted a layup for the Patriots to start the fourth quarter, pulling UC within a point, but an old-fashioned 3-point play by Madden with 5:22 remaining put the Cumberlands ahead, 38-36, UC’s first lead since 17-16. That was the last field goal of the game for the visitors.

Cumberland will play host to Life University on Saturday at 2 p.m. to end a two-game homestand.