Friendship girls breeze to 70-25 road win

Hailey Pittman led the Lady Commanders with 15 points while twin sister Ashlyn Pittman and Autumn Groves each added 11. Hannah Alexander added nine while Brooke Jones and Rachel Pippin each put in eight, Savannah Craighead six and Sydney McCormick two as Friendship improved to 17-4 for the season and 8-1 in Middle Region District 2-A.

Lauren Beaty led the Lady Crusaders with 12 points.

Friendship, which will be back in class Friday after a week-long break due mostly to wintry weather, will play host to Donelson Christian for homecoming at 6 p.m. at the Bay Family Sportsplex. The Lady Commanders will then entertain Mt. Juliet Christian at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in a makeup from Tuesday’s snowout.

Commanders cruise to 75-49 victory

HENDERSONVILLE — Friendship Christian’s boys began the first of three straight nights of games with a 75-49 hammering of Hendersonville Christian on Thursday night.

The Commanders led 15-9 following the first quarter, 28-16 at halftime and 53-31 through three periods as they climbed to 14-7 for the season and 6-3 for the season.

Joe Greenwood tossed in two three-pointer as he led Friendship with 16 points while Hanley Sobieszczyk scored 15 and fellow post Ashton Young finished with 14. Jake Blair buried nine points while Dorian Champion chipped in eight. Bryce Miller bagged a pair of threes and a free throw for his seven while Malachi Frewin threw in three, Adam Husseini two and Seth Filson a free throw.

Jalen Cole scored 17 points and Joseph Mussnug 14 as each hit a pair of threes for Hendersonville Christian. Peyton Shoulders also finished with 14, hitting three triples.

Friendship, back in school on Friday after a one-week break for wintry weather, the weekend and the Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will play host to Donelson Christian for homecoming Friday at the Bay Family Sportsplex. Mt. Juliet Christian will follow Saturday in a makeup of Tuesday’s snowout.