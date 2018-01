Ashlyn Pittman poured in 18 points and Autumn Groves finished with 14 for the Lady Commanders, who climbed to 16-4 for the season and 7-1 in Middle Region District 2-A.

Hailey Pittman scored seven points, Anna Taylor five, Rachel Pippin four, Sydney McCormick three and Savannah Craighead and Brooke Jones two each.

Maddie Ferrara led the Lady Bears with 11 points.

Friendship is scheduled to play host to Mt. Juliet Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.