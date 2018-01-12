Lady Wildcats roll past Portland

Richetto racked up 17 points, hitting all three of her 3-point attempts. Brill tossed in 10 points and bagged eight rebounds. Taylor Tucker turned in six points and nine rebounds while Martoia Buchanan and Bailey Kaposy each threw in three points. Julia Maki had six assists and five steals as she, Teoria Woods and Aubree Starnes each scored two points.

The Lady Wildcats led 14-8 following the first quarter, 21-8 at halftime and 34-16 through three periods as Central improved to 12-7 for the season and 3-3 in District 9-AAA.

Central will play host to Mt. Juliet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

MJCA falls at Nashville Christian

NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian dropped a 48-32 decision at Nashville Christian on Thursday night.

The Lady Eagles led 10-8 following the first quarter, 29-15 at halftime and 39-25 through three periods.

Marcella Gallione threw in three 3-pointers as she led the Lady Saints with 11 points. Amelia Lyons notched nine points, Caitlyn Smith and Abigail Easton four each and Sam Stilts and Caroline Hibbett two apiece.

Friday’s home game with Clarksville Academy has been rescheduled for Jan. 22. Mt. Juliet Christian will next travel to Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tipoff.