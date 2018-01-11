Aviators soar past West Wilson for 10th triumph

West Wilson led 8-5 following the first quarter before the Aviators soared in front 14-11 by halftime and 27-14 through three periods as they improved to 10-4.

Eli Coggins knocked down nine points to lead Winfree Bryant while LaQuarrius Talley added eight, Jackson Painter seven, Fisher Bradshaw and James Gilbert four each and Jackson Lea a three-pointer.

Mason Melton led West Wilson with eight points while Daniel Beard scored seven, Sam Elra three and Jason Neuble a free throw.

Winfree Bryant will travel to Carroll-Oakland on Tuesday night following the girls’ 6 p.m. game.