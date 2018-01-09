Winfree Bryant takes two from Watertown

The Lady Avs pitched a 15-0 first-quarter shutout and were up 24-6 at halftime as they improved to 9-4.

Natalie Danko drained four three-pointers to lead the Lady Avs with 23 points while Jyanna Stewart scored eight, Alaina Smith five, Lexie Crowder four, Nylyia Rankins and Malia Randolph two each and Anavieona Brinkley a free throw.

Alie Tunks fired in 15 points for the Tigerettes while Kaitlyn Trusty and Angie Rodriguez each finished with five, Abby Parkerson four and Blake Griffin and Gala Holbrooks two apiece.

The Purple Tigers led 4-2 following the first quarter in the boys’ game before the teams pulled into halftime even at 10-10. The Aviators led 19-18 going into the fourth as they improved to 9-4.

Eli Coggins connected on a pair of threes as he, Jackson Painter, LaQuarrius Talley and Jackson Lea each scored six for Winfree Bryant while Fisher Bradshaw finished with four.

Kayden Seay scored a game-high nine for Watertown while Laquarious Brannon had six, Elliott Davenport five, Hayden Dickens three and Kendall Bayse two.

Winfree Bryant will travel to West Wilson on Thursday for a 6 p.m. double header.