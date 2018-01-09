Green Wave dominates Blue Devils in second half

The Green Wave led 25-24 at halftime before holding Lebanon to nine second-half points as the winners moved to 16-3 for the season and 4-1 in District 9-AAA, good for a first-place tie with Hendersonville.

The Blue Devils, who fell behind 17-8 in the first quarter before rallying in the second, dropped to 13-5, 3-2, tied with Mt. Juliet for third in the league. The Golden Bears own the tiebreaker pending a rematch at MJHS.

Zyun Mason fired in four three-pointers to lead Gallatin with 14 points while Zool Kueth threw in 13. Larodre Clark’s 12 included three triples.

Eddie Jackson led Lebanon with 12 points while Gaven Reasonover added eight, including a pair of threes. Ethan Njezic finished with five, Malcolm Logue four and Jeremiah Hastings, Noah Mulaski and Zion Logue two each.

Lebanon will play host to Beech for homecoming Friday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Second-quarter shutout hurts Central

GLADEVILLE — Station Camp pitched a second-quarter shutout Tuesday night and went on to defeat host Wilson Central 51-32.

The Bison used a 9-0 second quarter to turn an 11-9 edge into a 23-9 halftime margin. Station Camp was up 30-18 going into the fourth.

Jonathan Gillard was the game’s only double-figure scorer with 14 points for Station Camp.

Naz Czeskleba’s seven points led Central while Daniel Jackson, Kito Aruh and Gavin Johnson each scored six, Kyzick Schweppe five and Dalton King two as the Wildcats fell to 2-3 in District 9-AAA.

Wilson Central’s five-game homestand will continue with No. 2 Friday night when Portland comes in.

First-place Goodpasture pulls away from Friendship

Goodpasture kept host Friendship Christian at bay at the top of the East Region District 2-A standings Tuesday night with a 53-37 win at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

The Cougars trailed 12-9 following the first quarter before edging in front 22-21 by halftime. They blew it open during the third period to lead 40-31 as they improved to 15-1 for the season and 7-0 in district play.

Friendship fell to 4-2 in the district and 12-6 for the season.

Tripp McEachern fired in four three-pointers to pace Goodpasture with 20 points.

Ashton Young’s 11 led Friendship while Joe Greenwood notched nine, including a pair of threes. Hanley Sobieszczyk scored seven, Bryce Miller and Dorian Champion a three apiece and Adam Husseini and Jake Blair two each.

Friendship will play host to University School of Nashville on Thursday night at the Sportsplex.

Hendersonville edges Mt. Juliet 52-50

HENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet made a fourth-quarter rally Tuesday night, but Hendersonville emerged with a 52-50 win in District 9-AAA action.

Zach Morris drained a pair of three-pointers to help keep Hendersonville ahead after the Commandos led 37-30 going into the fourth. Gavin Wilson also sank a couple of threes as he scored all eight of his points in the final eight minutes for Mt. Juliet while Jordan Lockridge had six of his 11 during the period.

The teams were tied 9-9 following the first quarter and 21-21 at halftime.

Noah Taylor tossed in three 3-pointers to lead Hendersonville with 21 points while Morris managed 10 as the Commandos moved to 4-1 and tied with Gallatin atop the district standings.

Big man Isaac Stephens led Mt. Juliet with 20 points while Will Pruitt popped in a pair of second-half threes and finished with nine. Reggie Grimes contributed two as the Golden Bears fell to 3-2 in the league, tied for third with Lebanon but with the tiebreaker on the Blue Devils with one meeting left at MJHS.

Mt. Juliet will return to Sumner County on Friday night to visit Station Camp.

Saints devastated by DCA second quarter

MT. JULIET — Following a first-quarter tie, Donelson Christian dominated the second and went on to defeat Mt. Juliet Christian 37-24 Tuesday night.

The teams were even 9-9 through eight minutes before DCA took the next eight 12-2 for a 21-11 halftime lead. The Wildcats were up 31-19 going into the fourth as the Saints slipped to 8-7.

Corey Palmer poured in a pair of three-pointers as he and Ben Singer each scored 12 points for DCA.

Caylor Bates tossed in 10 points for the Saints while Trent Graves finished with five, Gavin Forsha four, Jacob Hall a three and Logan Collier two.

Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Nashville Christian on Thursday with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.