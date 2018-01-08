MJCA takes two at Hendersonville Christian

The Saints marched past the Crusaders 57-45 after MJCA’s girls prevailed 31-15.

Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys led 11-9 following the first quarter, 26-17 at halftime and 47-28 through three periods as they improved to 8-6.

Gavin Forsha fired in 20 points to lead the Saints while Caylor Bates added 11 and Logan Collier 10. Jacob Hall hit a pair of three-pointers on his way to eight while Trent Graves scored seven and Dwayne Ewers a free throw.

Peyton Shoulders sank three triples as he and Jalen Cole each collected 12 points for Hendersonville Christian.

The Lady Saints led 9-0 after the first quarter and 19-5 at halftime.

Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 17 points while Caitlyn Smith scored six, Marcella Gallione four and Sam Stilts and Caroline Hibbett two each.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Donelson Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Watertown knocked off at Nolensville despite Tomlinson’s 34

NOLENSVILLE — Despite a 34-point effort from Preston Tomlinson, Watertown’s boys fell short 67-59 on the road to Nolensville on Friday night.

The Knights led 18-15 following the first quarter, 40-32 at halftime and 53-45 through three periods.

Tomlinson tossed in 12 of 18 shots from the floor and 9 of 11 free throws. Heath Price added 11 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. Jared Tomson finished with five points while Addison Clinton collected four, Griffin Creswell three (with five boards) and Austin Lasater two.

Watertown will travel to Livingston Academy on Tuesday for a District 8-AA outing following the girls’ 6 p.m. contest.