Coles Ferry, Sam Houston pull Blue League sweeps

GIRLS

Castle Heights 32, Carroll-Oakland 20

Chelsey Goodloe led Castle Heights with 14 points while Takisia Hastings had 12 and Tegan Fetcho, Omaria Stevenson and Liz Thompson two each.

Kinsley Coleman collected 14 points and Jainiyah Pillows six for Carroll-Oakland.

Daisy Walters tossed in two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.

Coles Ferry 39, Tuckers Crossroads 8

Alyissa Williamson’s nine points paced Coles Ferry while Allyssa Whittaker and Marissa Williamson each added eight, Lyla Adams and Azaria Jeter four apiece and Annabelle Bowers, Lydia Deffendall and Mia McDearman two each.

Jamie Simms scored six points and LaDaisha Word two for Tuckers.

McDearman scored six fifth-period points for Coles Ferry while Sydney Shelby countered with two for Tuckers Crossroads.

Sam Houston 26, Byars Dowdy 10

Keeli Davis dropped in 12 points for Sam Houston while Lola Claire Chappell scored seven, Rolandria Dowell five and Macie Miller two.

Kiyla Starks scored six points for Byars Dowdy while Samia Payne put in three and Lilly Purnell a free throw.

Emmie Lindsey tossed in two fifth-period points for Sam Houston.

BOYS

Carroll-Oakland 50, Castle Heights 21

Carson Fox fired in 17 points, Brody Reasonover 15 and Avery Harris 10 for Carroll-Oakland. Carson Teel tossed in four and Trey Anderson and Cash Williams two each.

Trey Cecil scored nine for Castle Heights while Omaria Carter collected six, Cade Thorne five and Jacob Rasinar a free throw.

Williams had two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.

Coles Ferry 33, Tuckers Crossroads 6

Kalib Gilbert tossed in 10 points for Coles Ferry while Jordan Lawson scored six, Dawson Huffaker and Ja’Michael Mitchell five each, Malik Humes three and Ford Graviss, Jordan Jewell and Ethan Schweer two apiece.

Logan Hackett had five points and Spencer Hays a free throw for Tuckers Crossroads.

Jack Greer scored four points and Schweer two in the fifth quarter for Coles Ferry. Colt Jackson countered with a free throw for Tuckers Crossroads.

Sam Houston 40, Byars Dowdy 10

Mason Hallums had eight points for Sam Houston while Cooper Hays and Remaurion Jackson each scored six, Dame’on Calloway and Maddox Hallum five apiece, Antwan Abston and Vatavion Leftridge four each and Jaden Cook two.

Josh Burgett scored seven points and Danzerio Weir three for Byars Dowdy.

Lequintez Neal threw in three fifth-period points for Sam Houston and Zion Seay a pair for Byars Dowdy.