Devilettes rally to force overtime, edge Station Camp 76-75

The Lady Bison led 54-41 going into the fourth quarter. Anne Marie Heidebreicht’s three-pointer launched Lebanon’s comeback, climaxed by Freeman’s basket with two seconds left for a 63-63 deadlock. Big girl Christaney Brookshire bucketed 11 of her 18 points during the fourth.

Allissa Mulaski led Lebanon with 23 points, including four three-pointers. She bounced back from a chipped tooth sustained when her face hit the floor during a third-quarter scramble for the ball. She missed only a minute of action.

Freeman and Aaryn Grace Lester each added eight points while Maleigha Oldham scored seven, Addie Grace Porter five, Heidebreicht the three and Rebecca Brown and Akiraona Steverson two each as Lebanon improved to 11-8 for the season and 3-1 in District 9-AAA.

The Lady Bison led 16-7 following the first quarter and 37-28 at halftime.

Carol Fitch fired in five triples and center Faith Eubank stepped out to hit two as each knocked down 19 to lead the Lady Bison. Veteran Jane Deason dropped in 12 of her 14 during the second half, including her 1,000th career point. Olivia Delk added 10.

Lebanon will return to Sumner County on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. game at Gallatin.

Richetto’s 17 leads Lady ‘Cats to 9-AAA road win

GALLATIN — Wilson Central returned to the District 9-AAA grind Friday night with a 44-30 road win over Gallatin.

The Lady Wildcats led 13-6 following the first quarter, 24-16 at halftime and 33-22 through three periods as they climbed to 11-6 for the season and 2-2 in District 9-AAA.

Freshman Sydnee Richetto racked up three 3-pointers in leading the Lady Wildcats with 17 points. Kenadhi Killebrew and Nicole Brill each added eight while Taylor Tucker scored six in the second half, Bailey Kaposy a three during the third period and Julia Maki a first-quarter field goal.

LaMonica Mintlow led the Lady Wave with 12.

Wilson Central will return home Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. visit from Station Camp.

Watertown knocked off at Nolensville

NOLENSVILLE — Nolensville pulled away from Watertown in the second quarter of a 53-32 win Friday night.

The Lady Knights led 16-12 following the first quarter before a 15-5 second opened a 31-17 halftime margin. It was 44-25 going into the fourth.

McKenna George led Watertown with eight points while Emma Edwards, Brittni Allison and Mikayla Nix each finished with five, Saranda Woodson four, Ashlea Dickens three and Delanney Hight two.

Watertown will return to District 8-AA action Tuesday with a trip to Livingston Academy for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

Friendship pulls away from Clarksville Academy

Friendship Christian pulled away from Clarksville Academy in the second half of a 63-46 victory in Middle Region District 2-A action Friday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Following a 7-7 first-quarter tie, the Lady Commanders widened a 23-22 halftime edge to 43-34 through three periods as they climbed to 14-3 for the season and 5-0 in district play.

Ashlyn Pittman poured in 13 of her game-high 17 points in the second half for Friendship while Autumn Groves dropped in eight of 10 free throws on her way to 15. Hailey Pittman popped in a pair of first-half three-pointers and poured in all four of her foul shots in the fourth to finish with 12. Sydney McCormick added eight points, Savannah Craighead and Rachel Pippin five each and Hannah Alexander a free throw.

Vana Pridgen led the Lady Cougars with 11 points while Keisha Phillips flipped in 6 of 7 from the line on her way to 10.

Friendship will return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when Goodpasture visits the Sportsplex.

Beech rallies by Lady Bears 50-48

MT. JULIET — Beech rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun Mt. Juliet 50-48 Friday night.

The Lady Buccaneers outscored Mt. Juliet 19-9 in the fourth to turn a 39-31 deficit into a 13-5 season record and 4-0 in District 9-AAA.

Mia Dean dropped in five three-pointers and Deshyia Hoosier three as each scored 17 for Beech.

Center Emma Palmer posted 25 points for Mt. Juliet while Shelby Petty and Nevaeh Majors each scored six, Aaliyah Frazier five and Kiki Jervis and Tondrianna Davis a three-pointer apiece as the Lady Bears fell to 10-5, 2-2.

The Lady Bucs led 14-13 following the first quarter before a 15-8 second put Mt. Juliet in front 28-22 going into halftime.

Mt. Juliet will travel to Hendersonville on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.