Second-half rally falls short for CU men

Staff Reports • Jan 4, 2018 at 10:53 PM

Cumberland’s men came back from a 15 point deficit to tie the game late in the second half but Stillman College scored seven consecutive points in the final minute of the game to come out on top, 84-79 on Thursday at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

CU fell behind early in the first half shooting just 24 percent from the field and 22 percent from behind the arc. The Phoenix (7-7) seemed to find their way in the second half, doubling their shots from the field to 48 percent and making seven triples.

A basket by Diondrey Holt, Jr., started the second half and the Tigers quickly responded with two points by Rafael Adams. A 10-5 run for Stillman College (12-3) gave them their largest lead of the game by 15 at the 15:27 mark.

A jumper by Holt Jr., and a trifecta by Tranard Chester cut the Phoenix deficit to 10, but a three-point play by DaQuan Forrest pulled the Tigers ahead by 15 once again. Cumberland then scored nine consecutive points to pull within nine, 65-56 with just under eight minutes remaining.

An 11-6 spurt for the Phoenix evened the score at 68. Charles Sweatt-Washington made a free throw, Rhyan Townes netted a triple and Holt, Jr., added six points during the run. The score was tied three times over the next three minutes and a free throw by Monte Martin with 55 seconds left gave the Tigers a one point advantage, 80-79.

A layup by Adams and two free throws by Forrest in the final seconds of the game sealed an 84-79 victory.

Holt, Jr., posted 21 points and six assists on the night and Rhyan Townes recorded 10 rebounds and eight points. Charles Sweatt-Washington collected a season-best 14 points and Juandrico Walker added 13.

Cumberland came out hot hitting two three-pointers in a row, but quickly fell behind with a nine point run for the Tigers to take the lead. A layup by Reid Pierce cut the deficit to one and a combined effort behind the offense, including points from Walker, Holt, Jr., and Sweatt-Washington helped CU regain the advantage, 14-13.

Five straight points by Sweatt-Washington gave the Phoenix one of their largest leads of the contest by six, but 14 unanswered points by Stillman College sent them ahead, 27-19. The Phoenix tacked on eight more points in the half but it wasn’t enough trailing 37-28 at halftime.

Forrest tallied 19 points for the Tigers and Adams added 17 points and eight rebounds while four other Stillman players recorded double-digit points.

The Phoenix will open conference play on Saturday against Lindsey Wilson at 4 p.m., in Columbia, Ky.

