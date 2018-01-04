Murphy’s 3 lifts CU ladies to 8th straight win

The Phoenix (11-4) won its eighth straight contest but trailed by as many as eight points in the first quarter and were down 23-21 at the half. Cumberland shot just 9-of-25 from the field and committed 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

The teams went back-and-forth in the second half with 11 lead changes and five ties.

Kyra Tucker, who led the Phoenix with 13 points, started the third quarter with a 3-pointer, one of four triples for the junior, but two free throws and a layup by Kiazha Ginwright put the Tigers ahead, 27-26. O’Nesha Hunt’s basket extended the Stillman lead to three, but Janisha Lindsey’s layup and a 3-pointer from Carli Codner-Pinto put the home team back in the lead.

Two foul shots by Ki’Onna Likely knotted the contest at 31 and 34, with another triple by Codner-Pinto briefly giving CU a three-point edge.

Layups by Nia Flowers and Kerrice Watson helped Cumberland take a 38-37 advantage at the end of three quarters.

The Phoenix kept the lead at three with a pair of field goals from Kaitlin Oliver, who finished with 10 points, and another 3-pointer by Tucker pushed the advantage to 45-41 with 7:47 remaining, the biggest lead of the game for the home team.

The Tigers (5-8) answered with a 6-0 mini-spurt to reclaim the lead thanks to two baskets by Likely and one from Tabitha Robinson. Micah Norris’ field goal put the Phoenix back ahead by one, but Likely answered again for Stillman.

A tough turnaround jumper in the lane by Norris evened the contest at 52 with 2:04 remaining. The Tigers missed two shots and committed three turnovers in the final two minutes and CU wasn’t much better with two misses and two miscues.

Murphy’s triple from the top of the key, just her sixth made 3-pointer of the season, put the Phoenix ahead for good. Janisha Lindsey’s steal on the other end prohibited the Tigers from calling a timeout, but CU threw it away after its own timeout. One more turnover by Stillman and Lindsey dribbled out the last five seconds for the win.

Likely netted a game-high 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting and added 8-for-11 at the foul line along with 14 rebounds. Hunt posted 10 points off the bench for Stillman, which had 14 of its 24 turnovers in the second half.

Cumberland will open Mid-South Conference play Saturday at 2 p.m. at 12th-ranked Lindsey Wilson, the first of three straight road conference games for CU.