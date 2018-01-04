Danko, Bradshaw lead Avs to sweep of FCS

Afterward, Winfree Bryant’s boys completed the sweep with a 57-39 triumph.

Danko’s total included three 3-pointers. Jyanna Stewart, Nylyia Rankins, Alaina Smith and Trinity Cox each tossed in two as the Lady Aviators improved to 8-4.

Erin Gallatin led the Lady Commanders with 10 points from the post while Hope Ilias and Kristen Smith each scored two as Friendship fell to 9-9.

Jackson Painter led the Aviators with 19 points, primarily from the paint, while Fisher Bradshaw cast in 13 from the post and LaQuarrius Talley 11 from the wing. Eli Coggins collected seven, James Gilbert four and Jackson Lea a three-pointer as Winfree Bryant improved to 8-4.

Zachary Elliott led Friendship with 15 points from the post while Casey Jones and Max Duckwiler each finished with five, Dan Burrus and Cade Mahoney four apiece and Dillon Turner, Zach Cardwell and Bryson Jones two each.

The Aviators led 13-6 following the first quarter, 23-12 at halftime and 40-26 through three periods

Winfree Bryant will play host to Watertown at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a makeup game from last month.