The Blue Devils led 13-8 following the first quarter, 26-15 at halftime and 42-25 through three periods as they improved to 6-3.

Hunter Scurlock led Lebanon with 13 points from the post while Jamar Kynard added 11 from the wing. Luka Saller scored nine points, Isaac Johnson eight, Toney Conn seven, Gavin Halbert four and Shack Johnson two.

No one scored in double figures for Station Camp.

Lebanon will play host to Gallatin at 5 p.m. Monday in a boys’-only outing at Brandon Gym.