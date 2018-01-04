Bates’ 27 lifts MJCA boys to victory

Bates’ point total included five three-pointers as the Saints improved to 7-6 for the season.

Gavin Forsha finished with 14 points for MJCA while Trent Graves scored seven, Jacob Hall six, Dewayne Ewers five, Chris Bly a three and Logan Collier and David Hylick two each.

Ollie Talmadge tossed in three triples as he and Connor McCutcheon each collected 10 for Merrol Hyde.

Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to one of Merrol Hyde’s neighbors, Hendersonville Christian, on Saturday for a Middle Region District 2-A game following the girls’ 1 p.m. tipoff.