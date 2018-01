Erin Gallatin led the Lady Commanders with 10 points, Deshea Oakley finished with five points while Cloe Smith finished with four points and two rebounds, Ellen Williamson three points and four boards, Kristen Smith three points, Elizabeth Miller two points and six caroms, Hope Ilias two points and Neely Sloan a rebound.

The Lady Commanders will carry a 9-8 record to Winfree Bryant on Thursday night with tipoff set for 6 p.m.